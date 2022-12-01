BCCI Announces Appointment of Three Member Cricket Advisory Committee | Cricket

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee, with Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik forming the three-member panel. While Naik has kept her place, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh have been replaced in the newly appointed CAC.

Malhotra has represented India in 7 Tests and 20 One-Day Internationals and was most recently President of the Indian Cricketers Association. Paranjape meanwhile played 4 ODIs for India and was part of the senior selection committee.

Read also: “He doesn’t just love playing T20s. All eyes will be on him for the foreseeable future’: Nehra on the ‘shining light’ of India from NZ

Naik has played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.

According to BCCI bylaws, the selection committee is appointed by the CAC; however, the advisory committee had functioned without a head since October last year, after Madan Lal turned 70.

RP Singh left the committee after the end of his tenure when he joined Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians as their talent scout.

The newly appointed CAC members are now beginning the process of appointing the senior selection committee after the Chetan Sharma-led five-member panel was relieved of its duties in November. According to reports, a large number of former Indian cricketers from the four zones have applied for the selection committee.

During Chetan Sharma’s reign as chief selector, India had disappointing results in the ICC tournaments; while the side lost in the final of the 2021 World Test Championship against New Zealand, India failed to make it to the group stage of the T20 World Cup in the same year.

Under new captain Rohit Sharma, India suffered a humbling defeat in this year’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England as Jos Buttler’s side beat the Indian team by 10 wickets.