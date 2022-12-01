College football coaching carousel predictions: who should and will be hired for each grand opening

It’s time for everyone’s favorite time of the year: college football coaching carousel season!

With the regular season over for most of the college football world (Army-Navy will be played on December 10), the college football world will be looking for teams to fill coaching spots. At the Power Five and Group of Five levels, there are a number of job openings that are open now and may be open in the future.

Let’s go through the current vacancies and see who can be hired and who l would rent.

Colorado

Who I think they will hire: Deion Sanders, H. C., Jackson State

Who I think they should hire: Tom Herman, offensive analyst, Chicago Bears

Colorado is quite an interesting job. I don’t think they are necessarily the sleeping giant that people think they are, but they are in a good location on the west coast that can reap a lot of recruits. Colorado just needs to get the engine running at this point. Under Karl Dorrell they could barely get the keys in the car. The attack was spoiled and it felt like there was no energy in the program.

Deion Sanders is the perfect man to bring energy to a program, but I’m going to have Sanders work elsewhere. Tom Herman would be a good candidate to get Colorado’s engine running. He propelled Houston to national relevance, going 22-4 and 12-4 in the AAC, and when he moved to Texas, the record continued. the surface is fine (32-18).

Herman was fired from Texas for recruiting slippage and missing the Big 12 title game. Herman’s recruiting in the worst year (17th nationally) would be perfect in Colorado, and there’s no pressure to win a title game right away. Herman in Colorado would give the Buffaloes a chance to get off first base.

Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Cincinnati

Who I think they will hire: Jim Leonhard, D.C., Wisconsin

Who I think they should hire: Jim Leonhard, D.C., Wisconsin

In a shocker, Wisconsin Cincinnati hired HC Luke Fickell to manage the Badgers. With the Bearcats moving to the Big 12 as early as next year, momentum needs to be maintained. Fickell was the perfect coach for Cincinnati, bringing a tough attitude and defense and working wonders in the recruiting and transfer portal. The next head coach needs to have that skill while still being able to perform on the field.

How about a little trading, shall we? Wisconsin gets Fickell and Cincinnati gets Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. The only problem with this idea is that Fickell is open to Leonhard staying on as defensive coordinator and having already met Leonhard.

According to Wisconsin, Luke Fickell spent an hour with Jim Leonhard on Sunday and will have another meeting with him on Wednesday. He stated that he is “very open” to exploring options with Leonhard, which would assume him staying on as defensive coordinator #badgers Benjamin Worgull (@TheBadgerNation) November 28, 2022

However, I think Leonhard wants a head coaching job, and Cincinnati is a great place for him. Ohio is in the midst of a recruiting hotbed, with access to the country’s East Coast and Midwest, Leonhard Cincinnati can build in his image.

On the field, Jim Leonhard is one of the best defensive coordinators in the country. This year, Wisconsin dropped to 32nd in opponent points per game after a period where they finished in the top five more often than outside the top 10. Leonhard knows how to coach a defense, and in the Big 12 having a good defense is crucial .

Leonhard would be a great guy to lead Cinicnnati into a new era in a new conference.

Stanford

Who I think they will hire: Dave Clawson, H.C., Wake Forest

Who I think they should hire: Dave Clawson, H.C., Wake Forest

Stanford is in a VERY difficult situation right now. Recruiting has dropped and offense can no longer grind teams to dust like the Stanford teams of old. David Shaw resigned in a move many expected, but the challenge for Stanford is recruiting and winning as an academic school in an NIL era. There are opportunities for Stanford to become competent again, but the right coach has to be there.

Dave Clawson seems like a good fit at Stanford. Clawson has brought the Wake Forests football program to life by making a bowl game in seven consecutive years. Clawson has an offense that time terribly gimmick, is very effective. So effective that Stanford actually uses the offense without the success. Clawson knows how to build a program and would help Stanford get back at least proficient.

USF

Who I think they will hire: Jamey Chadwell, HC, Carolina Coast

Who I think they should hire: Deion Sanders, H. C., Jackson State

Ok, now THIS is the job I’m having Deion Sanders take.

We all know who Deion Sanders is. Pro Football Hall of Famer, Florida football legend and resident of Fort Meyers, FL. Fort Meyers is about two hours south of Tampa, where USF is currently dead in the water as a football program. Former HC Jeff Scott went 4-26 with the Bulls, and the Bulls got worse and worse each season.

The Bulls are in the process of getting their own stadium, which will help the program, but the football program needs someone who not only brings energy, but is successful.

Deion Sanders does both, and USF is the perfect jump from Jackson State to the FBS level. Sanders recruiting his hometown will work wonders for the Bulls, and the hope is that when he leaves, Jackson State QB Shedeur Sanders (his son) and all-rounder Travis Hunter (the former ESPN number one recruit) will follow. Most importantly, USF will give Deion time. Jeff Scott was given nearly three years to build a program and Deion is given more time to build USF in his image.

This is a perfect match, no notes.

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

FAU

Who I think they will hire: Kendal Briles, O.C., Arkansas

Who I think they should hire: JaJuan Seider, RBs Coach, Penn State

Homerism aside, FAU is a VERY good job. Based in South Florida in the middle of Palm Beach County and Broward County, the Owls are perfectly positioned for long-term recruiting success. FAU is also aligning itself with the AAC, which will increase both the revenue going to the program and awareness of the program.

Willie Taggart set up the program for long-term success with the players brought in, but he couldn’t win games when he needed it most. Briles was an offensive assistant with Lane Kiffin while Kiffin was with FAU, but Seider could be the better coach for FAU’s present and future.

Seider is an ACE recruiter; 247 Sports has him as the third best recruiter in the entire country, and he recruited RBs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen for Penn State. He has ties to the area and is in the Palm Beach County Hall of Fame. His ability to recruit and bring in offensive talent will help FAU move into another conference.

tulsa

Who I think they will hire: GJ Kinne, HC, Word incarnate

Who I think they should hire: Brennan Marion, WRs coach, Texas

Tulsa firing former head coach Phillip Montgomery wasn’t much of a shock. After going 10-3 in 2016, the Golden Hurricanes could no longer reach that mark and new ideas had to be brought in.

Kinne may have the inside track. The former Tulsa QB was the offensive coordinator at UCF in 2021 before getting the job at Incarnate Word. Under Kinnes’ eye, UCF offense averaged 400 yards per game.

However, I’ll take the nicer route and give Tulsa former Golden Hurricane WR Brennan Marion. Marion is a big reason why Jordan Addison won the Biletnikoff Award for Best Receiver in the Country in Pitt in 2021 and has worked wonders with Texas receivers including WR Xavier Worthy.

He also has playcalling experience, having been the playcaller on Howard and William and Mary. Players love him and he would reinvigorate the Tulsa program.

ONLV

Who I think they will hire: Gary Patterson, Special Assistant to the HC, Texas

Who I think they should hire: Derek Mason, D.C., Oklahoma State

UNLV is an interesting job. The facilities are being built, recruiting went well and former HC Marcus Arroyo took the Rebels to 5-7, a mark they haven’t seen since 2017. In fact, they haven’t had a six-win season since 2003. said expectations have increased at UNLV and that a coach with experience would help them over the hump.

Gary Patterson seems to be in the lead, but if Patterson doesn’t want to get right back into the head coaching game, Derek Mason would be a great asset. He has experience as a head coach and coordinator across the country and can take the Rebels to where they want to be.

Freedom

Who I think they will hire: Brandon Streeter, O.C., Clemson

Who I think they should hire: Brandon Streeter, O.C., Clemson

Freedom is… a unique job. It is a Christian school that is willing to pay a lot of money for coaches, but also has morally questionable leadership at the top.

Liberty is also making the jump to Conference USA, so there could be more money lined up. Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell has been linked to the job, but I doubt he will give up the job he has now, which is both a better program and a better conference.

This leaves us with the Dabo tree. Streeter has risen in many quarters despite what Clemson’s attack looked like this year. Streeter can recruit and meets the criteria of a coach there.

Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Western Michigan

Who I think they will hire: Sherrone Moore, O.C., Michigan

Who I think they should hire: Sherrone Moore, O.C., Michigan

Western Michigan has good facilities and the expectations to win many games. PJ Fleck came in and got the Broncos to an NY6 game, but getting to that spot from the MAC is harder now with the rise of the AAC and Sun Belt. West Michigan would want someone with ties to the Midwest to bring into the program.

Moore is one of the architects behind one of the best offensive lines in Michigan football, and he knows the state well to recruit. Moore is an easy West Michigan candidate to hire.

Texan state

Who I think they will hire: Eric Morris, OC, Washington State

Who I think they should hire: Eric Morris, Washington State

So, Texas State is another weird job. The old head coach decided not to recruit at all and in fact it didn’t work. Bringing in a man with ties to Texas who can mend the relationship between the university and local high school programs will be huge.

Eric Morris was the head coach at Incarnate Word, based in San Antonio, Texas. His offenses have been exciting and he’s part of the development of Cam Ward, one of the most fun QBs to watch in the whole country. Morris could bring a fun offense and Texas relations back to the state of Texas as they try to recover.