PTL is T20 of Tennis, Zeeshan Ali claims as Season 4 kicks off in New Delhi | Tennis news

The stage is set for another exciting season of the Pro Tennis League as the fourth edition of the tournament kicked off on December 1st at RK Khanna Tennis Stadium. A total of 64 top international and Indian players participate in this competition, which are divided into eight teams: Bangalore Challengers, DMG Delhi Crusaders, Guragaon Sapphires, Jodhpur Sankara, Lucknow Aviators, Meerut Stag Babolat Yoddhas, Proveri Supersmashers and Paramount Proec Tigers.

The Pro Tennis League will be played over two legs over a four-day period between December 1 and December 4. Kicking off the tournament at a press conference on Thursday, Pro Tennis League co-founder Aditya Khanna said: “This is the biggest season we will ever have 64 players competing in eight different teams. We have created a unique format, a fast-paced format where eight players will play nine matches, a mix of men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, mixed doubles and junior singles as well, so it will be a points-based format where every point counts.”

He added: “The way the competition will work is that the team with the maximum points after the three draws will go to the semi-finals and that’s how the order of the competition will happen from first position to the last position. We also have players of different ages, we have all the men’s pro players and the top women’s pro players and some junior players in both boys and girls.”

“We also have a number of ex-players participating in the tournament. We are honored to have Zeeshan Ali back on the field after 20 years. So this will be a great format that will be very exciting. It is a tennis festival where the The entire Indian tennis comes together with all facets of the country. It is a beneficial competition as the men and women play together and it is really an honor for me to host this tournament,” concluded Mr Aditya Khanna.

Ex-Indian tennis star Zeeshan Ali commented, “I love the format of PTL and the league system in India is becoming a big thing which is great for all players. It is very good for juniors who can come and learn from the top professional players of India at the tournament. I would say it’s like T20 of tennis because you get a lot of matches in three hours. So it’s an exciting format that attracts a lot of the country’s top players.”

Top Indian tennis stars Ramkumar Ramanathan and Divij Sharan are also among the 24 Pro Men’s players participating in the tournament, who will play for Bengaluru Bulls. Eight Pro Women’s players will also compete in the tournament, including tennis star Riya Bhatia.

Divij Sharan stated, “This is my first time playing in the league. It’s in Delhi and I’m here so I’m super excited to play in PTL. The format is really exciting and it’s going to be a lot of fun playing in the tournament. I think it gives the junior players a chance to play and interact with the senior players. We’ve been playing in the circuit for so many years and we’ve gained a lot of experience. So the junior players can do a lot of things from us in terms of of knowledge and we are happy to share our experience with all players in the tournament.”

“PTL will be a fun event and I am very excited to be back here to play in the tournament. I am grateful to the organizers for coming up with the fourth edition of the tournament and I look forward to playing in it and showing show my tennis to the public,” said Ramkumar Ramanathan.

The chairman of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), Rohit Rajpal, also welcomed the fourth edition of PTL. “As a DLTA I am very happy that the fourth edition of the tournament is taking place and the draw is almost double what it was last time. We have 64 players and I also see a lot of well-known Davis Cup players here. So, I think it’s about Overall great that the PTL continues to grow with each edition and a special thanks to the team owners who continue to support the tournament and help Indian tennis grow in the right direction,” he concluded.