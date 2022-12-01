The comeback of Corson Ceulemans leads our view of men’s hockey in Wisconsin





MADISON A bi-weekly look at the Wisconsin men’s hockey team. FOR THE RECORD Badgers have a four game winning streak Wisconsin was off last weekend, but before the players enjoyed the holiday, they scored a non-conference sweep of Lindenwood on November 18-19, bringing the Badgers record to 6-8. UW won the first game, 4-3and took the second, 5-1. PLAYER OF THE WEEK The presence of Corson Ceuleman felt like a return to action Sophomore defender Corson Ceuelemans missed three games due to injury, but played a key role in Lindenwood’s Badgers sweep in his first games. As the team rallied from 4–3 on November 18, Ceulemans scored the tying goal at 9:02 of the third period and about 4 minutes later assisted Tyson Jugnauth for the game-winner. The next night, he posted a goal and an assist, making him the only player to record a goal and an assist on both nights. REMARKABLE UW announces recruitment class 2023 The Badgers’ newest recruiting class consists of six forwards, four defenders and one goaltender. Defenders Brady Cleveland and Zach Schulz skate with the U.S. Under-18 team this season. Two others were included in the final NHL draft: forward Quinn Finley (third round, New York Islanders) and forward Owen Mehlenbacher (seventh round, Detroit). The rest of the class consists of: defenseman Boston Buckberger, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; forward Aidan Fink, Calgary, Alberta; goaltender William Gramme, Stockholm, Sweden; forward Brett Moravek, Airdrie, Alberta; defenseman Joe Palodichuk, Cottage Grove, Minnesota; forward Sawyer Scholl, Green Bay, and forward William Whitelaw, Rosemount, Minnesota. “Every kid has competed for their game with offensive instincts and advantages,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said in a press release. The guys who defend really well still have an offensive dynamic piece in their game. The class as a whole depends on how hard everyone competes. Every man is similar. High hockey IQ, high competition and great kid. Celebrating the Suters The ties will honor the Suter family’s contributions to the local and international hockey scene Friday. The celebration takes place at various points in the game and includes a ceremonial puck drop featuring Gary, John, Marlowe and Dodie Suter, special pucks for the game and helmet decals for the players. John and Bob Suter were members of the UW national championship team in 1977. Bob and Gary, who played in the 1980s, are members of the US Hockey Hall of Fame. Bob’s son, Ryan, played with UW in the 2000s before going on to play in the Olympics and NHL. BY THE FIGURES 6 Short-handed goals by senior forward Owen Lindmark for his career, the most for any active NCAA player. 4 Points for first-year forward Cruz Lucius in Game 2 of the Lindenwood Series, the most for a Badger this season. 56.7 Faceoff win rate for UW, the second best in the country. 4 consecutive games with a point for sophomore forward Zach Urdahl. SHORTLY Wisconsin returns to Big Ten game vs No. 5 Michigan, Friday 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, BTN+) and Saturday 4 p.m. (Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra, BTN+): The Wolverines may be a top-10 team in the country, right now they rank sixth in the Big Ten with seven teams. They have played just four conference games, the fewest to date. The team comes out of a tie and then wins-No. 9 Harvard last weekend.

