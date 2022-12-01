Sports
Cricket fans go wild when Harry Brook scores an incredible SIX fours in an over in Pakistan Test
‘He’s a born superstar!’: Cricket fans go wild as Harry Brook scores an incredible SIX fours in an over as England go on a run against Pakistan on day one… and captain Ben Stokes can’t contain his glee on the balcony !
- Harry Brook hit six fours in a single against Pakistan in Rawalpindi
- It was a remarkable display of percussion on a day when England were piling up the points
- Captain Ben Stokes laughed on the balcony after Brook’s stunning performance
Harry Brook put Pakistan’s attack on sword in the first Test at Rawalpindi when the England batsman hit a remarkable six fours in a single.
The No. 5 had already begun to increase its stroke rate before the 68th over, but when Saud Shakeel came in for his second over, Brook decided to hit the gas.
As Shakeel struggled to find his height, Brook took full advantage by stroking him through the covers when he threw too high, then rocking on the back foot and pulling him away when the ball was too short.
Harry Brook hit a relentless shot down the center of the wicket to make it six fours in a single over
A big grin came on his face after his remarkable performance in the First Test
Captain Ben Stokes burst out laughing on the balcony after Brook’s stunning display of spanking
The last ball from the over was dragged down and Brook shot it through the middle of the wicket to the boundary to make it 24 runs from the over.
A huge grin spread across his face as he ran across the field, before the camera cut to captain Ben Stokes on the balcony, who couldn’t contain his disbelief at Brook’s brutal blow as he burst into laughter. Fans were equally impressed.
‘No way Harry Brook just rolled six 4’s in an over! Cheeky,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“That was so much fun, thanks Harry Brook,” another supporter added.
Brook was also part of England’s T20 World Cup winning side and impressed during England’s T20 series in Pakistan prior to that tournament.
He’s still in the early stages of his international career, but fans are already convinced he’s the real deal.
“Harry Brook is a special player,” one person wrote on social media.
“We’ve been saying it for a long time this side of the hills, Harry Brook is a born superstar,” another agreed.
Another supporter also saw the funny side of Brook’s attack on Shakeel’s bowling, using the famous Peep Show meme alongside the caption, “Six fours Harry?” Six? That’s crazy.’
|
