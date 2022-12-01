Sports
Students get a cash reward: The Tribune India
Jalandhar: The students of Police DAV Public School, who recently participated in the ‘Punjab Khed Mela’ organized by the Government of Punjab, received cash prizes for their achievements in various sports. The swimming champions received Rs 3.2 lakhs. The archery champions got Rs 82,000 in cash prizes, chess players got Rs 52,000, the basketball players got cash prizes worth Rs 28,000, the lawn tennis players got Rs 17,000 in cash, athletes got Rs 17,000 and the handball players got Rs 10,000 in cash. Director dr. Rashmi Vij congratulated the students who performed well at the district, state and national level in skating, kabaddi, football, table tennis, karate, tchouck ball, taekwondo, boxing, fencing etc. Coaches from all sports were also present on the occasion.
Prevention of sexual harassment
The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), in collaboration with the Gender Sensitization Cell (GSC) of DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology, organized a workshop on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2013 to highlight the importance of a safety of the female. The aim of the workshop was to make the female employees and students aware of the provisions of the law for their empowerment. More than 300 students from the institute attended this workshop. Lawyer Tania Bhatti was the speaker on the occasion. She cited several key rulings from some cases.
annual culture function
To encourage students to engage in cultural activities, ‘Sab Rang Ek Sang’, an annual cultural function was organized at St Soldier Divine Public School, New Defense Colony, Jalandhar Cantt branch. St Soldier Group President Anil Chopra, Vice President Sangeeta Chopra were in attendance as the main guests and were welcomed by Director Davita Sharma, staff and students. The students presented the culture, dance, food, etc. of different states of India like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal, Kashmir, Gujarat, Bengal, Maharashtra, etc. in the best way. In addition, the students showed the great achievements, progress and civilization of the country. More than 500 parents attended the ceremony.
athletes honored
The Dishaan Initiative, which is run under the auspices of the Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, organized an awards ceremony to honor the sports achievers of five Innocent Hearts schools (Green Model Town, Loharan, Cantt – Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kpt Road). Lavjeet Singh (District Sports Officer, Jalandhar) was the main guest at the function. About 300 players who won at the national, state and district levels were honored by the chief guest and other dignitaries. Rajeev Paliwal (deputy director of sports) said that 100 percent free coaching was provided to national level athletes in school sports. The Loharan school will soon become a sports center. In addition to this football table, an air hockey table, self-defense (judo, karate and taekwondo) and yoga with a meditation zone have been set up.
Conference on NEP implementation
Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organized a two-day National Conference on ‘Implementation of NEP-2020 and the Role of Scientific and Technical Terminology’ in collaboration with the Committee on Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, Government of India, New Delhi. The aim of this conference was to create awareness about the implementation of NEP-2020. Alok Sondhi, Secretary General of the KMV Board Committee was the main guest for the occasion. In her welcome speech, director Atima Sharma Dwivedi praised the new education policy as an instrument for social upliftment and strengthening of the Indian economy. GN Jha, Chairman, Committee on Scientific and Technical Terminology, outlined the duties and work of the committee and its achievements which amazed the public at the amount of work done since 2020. Jai Singh Rawat, Deputy Director, Committee on Scientific and Technical Terminology Technical Terminology, GoI, praised KMV’s role in starting the implementation of the new education policy.
Students shine in chess championships
Hridaan Chawla from Apeejay School, Model Town, brought laurels to the school by taking first prize in the Punjab Under-9 District Chess Championship. No less than 31 participants had participated in this championship. The finals will take place on December 26 and 27. Ridhaan Chawla represents the state of Punjab at the National Chess Championship. Ridhaan had won a cash prize of Rs 7000 by taking the second position in the under-14 state level chess championship. Principal Malkiat Singh congratulated his parents and teachers on this great achievement.
Students excel in Youth Party
The students of Doaba College have been awarded laurels by excelling in various events in the GNDU Zonal Youth Festival. Pardeep Bhandari said student Kalpana Bhatia took first position in diction. Janvi Sharma took second place in mehndi and Pushpa took second place in rangoli. College Bhangra team also took second position. Director Pardeep Bhandari and Avinash Bawa, Dean, (ECA) congratulated and congratulated the team executives, staff and participants on this achievement.
eklavya bags Best School Award
Eklavya School has been awarded the Best School Award- Eco Friendly at the FAP National Awards Ceremony-2022 held at Chandigarh University. JK Gupta, Chairman, and Seema Handa, Principal, congratulated School Principal Komal Arora on receiving the National Dynamic Principal Award presented by the Federation of Private Schools. Educator Raminder Kaur and Shakun Saluja also received the ‘Best Educator Award’.
