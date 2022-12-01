1st Test: Scary batsman Pak on record-breaking first day





IMAGE: England’s Ben Duckett celebrates after completing his century. Photo: Tanveer Shahzad/Reuters Four of England’s top five batsmen hit quick hundreds in a record-breaking batting day as the visitors scored 506-4 in the opening day of the first test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi on Thursday. It is the first time in Test cricket that 500 runs have been scored on the first day. On a flat course and against a Pakistani attack involving three debutants, England’s batting looked like a continuation of their victorious campaign at Australia’s T20 World Cup. Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) combined for a score of 233 runs to get England off to a flying start. Number three batsman Ollie Pope made 108 while Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, best illustrated their approach when he hit six fours in an over by Saud Shakeel. Ben Stokes hit 34 when bad light stopped play, no doubt much to the relief of the Pakistani camp. Following Stokes’ decision to bat after winning the coin toss, Crawley gave an early indication of their intent, breaking three boundaries in Naseem Shah’s first over. Crawley, at 99, had an lbw decision against him overturned and went on to beat an 86-ball century, the fastest by an England test opener. Boundaries also flowed from the other side as Duckett, playing his first Test in six years, had his first international century. However, the eventful second session was more competitive, with Zahid Mahmood and Haris Rauf picking up three wickets between them. Leg spinner Zahid trapped Duckett lbw after the opener’s attempt to reverse sweep. Crawley took off in the next over, bowled through the gate by Haris, on a sparkling knock that contained 21 fours. Joe Root couldn’t make the most of the docile pitch and swept Zahid to leave for 23. Pope fell after completing his third test hundred, but there was no reprieve for Pakistan as Brook raced to an 80-ball hundred. England were forced to make a change to their original playing XI after several of their players were knocked down by a virus that also threatened to delay the start of the match. Will Jacks was brought in to replace bumper Ben Foakes, with Pope in charge of wicket-keeper duties. England also play Multan and Karachi in what is their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005.

