College football transfer portal tracker: notable names on the move

Circle December 5 on your calendar, college football fans.

That’s the day when college football’s new transfer portal officially opens. Despite new NCAA transfer windows are passed and put in placemany players have already announced that they will leave their current school and look for a new home in 2023.

Last season you saw the likes of Caleb Williams Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Jahmyr Gibbs enter the transfer portal. Williams is now considered the favorite to take home this year’s Heisman Trophy in his first year at USC, while Penix Jr., Nix and Gibbs all had excellent years in their new homes as well.

Who will be next year’s standout transfers?

We followed the biggest names to access the college football transfer portal.

November 30: Alabama WR Traeshon Holden

Statistics for 2022: 25 catches, 331 yards, six touchdowns.

Why it matters: Unlike previous years, Alabama did not have a clear go-to wide receiver on the roster this year. Holden was one of several pass catchers to play an important role in the Crimson Tides offense this season. He ranked third among wide receivers with 331 yards and second in touchdown catches with six.

The former Florida four-star contender has seen his production soar over the past two seasons. He will be a coveted target for teams across the country this offseason.

November 30: Oklahoma WR Theo Weas

Statistics for 2022: 19 catches, 378 yards, four touchdowns.

Why it matters: Wease is the latest Oklahoma wide receiver to enter the transfer portal, following the same path as Mario Williams (USC) and Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas). All three were mega recruits when they arrived on campus, as Wease was a former five-star candidate from Allen, Texas. He leaves Oklahoma with 64 catches for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons.

Wease enters the portal as a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play for two more years.

Oklahoma QB Dillion Gabriel hits Theo Wease Oklahoma retakes the lead after Dillion Gabriel hits Theo Wease for a 61-yard touchdown against Texas Tech.

November 30: Western Michigan RB Sean Tyler

Statistics for 2022: 209 carries, 1,027 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns, 12 catches, 111 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown.

Why it matters: Tyler has been one of the most prolific rushers in college football over the past two seasons. He exits Western Michigan with 2,830 total yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. He reached the 1,000-yard mark in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022. He is also a solid receiver from the backfield, with 338 yards and three receiving touchdowns during his time at WMU.

November 29: Texas QB Hudson map

Statistics for 2022:68.4% completion percentage, 928 passing yards, six passing touchdowns, one interception.

Why it matters:Card was a highly acclaimed recruit coming out of high school, ranked the No. 59 overall in the class of 2020 and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback, according to 247Sports.com. He coped as a true freshman and then played behind Casey Thompson in 2021, appearing in eight games and making two starts below center.

Card lost the Longhorns QB battle to Quinn Ewers this past offseason, but filled in admirably when Ewers was injured. He played well against Alabama in Texas 20-19 Week 2 loss, and enjoyed his best game of the season against West Virginia on October 1, completing 21 of 27 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-20 victory .

Whoever lands Card gets a talented quarterback with plenty of experience in big games.

Texas’ Hudson Card connects to Xavier Worthy Hudson Card connects with Xavier Worthy for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Texas Longhorns a 7-0 lead over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

November 29: Indiana QB Connor Baselak

Statistics for 2022:62.2% completion percentage, 2,312 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns.

Why it matters:Bazelak is going to his third school in three years. The former four-star recruit spent his first three years in Missouri, where he was the team’s starter in 2020 and 2021. He transferred to Indiana for the 2022 season and had a solid season for the Hoosiers, collecting 2,312 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bazelak is a talented QB with three years of starting experience. He has had a prolific career, throwing for over 7,000 yards and 36 touchdowns since 2019.

Indiana QB Connor Bazelak finds DJ Matthews Jr. Indiana took a 10-7 lead over Illinois after Connor Bazelak connected with DJ Matthews Jr. on a 52-yard touchdown pass.

November 28: Michigan QB Cade McNamara

Statistics for 2022:56% completion percentage, 180 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one interception.

Why it matters:McNamara helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten championship and its first ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. He started all 14 games for the Wolverines that season, throwing for 2,470 yards and 15 touchdowns, with just four interceptions.

He started the 2022 campaign in a QB fight with JJ McCarthy. McNamara eventually lost the QB competition and then suffered a season-ending leg injury in the Wolverines 59-0 victory over UConn in Week 3.

There will likely be a long list of suitors for McNamara, who has 16 games of starting experience under his belt.

Nov. 27: Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims

Statistics for 2022:58.5% completion percentage, 1,115 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 302 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown.

Why it matters:Sims was a three-year starter at Georgia Tech who has thrown for over 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in his collegiate career. He can do it with his legs too, totaling over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground.

Sims started the first seven games of the 2022 campaign below center for the Yellowjackets, but suffered a foot injury on October 20 in a 16–9 loss to Virginia.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports: