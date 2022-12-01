‘This is not inclusion’: Canadian hockey parents frustrated when foreign-born children asked to apply for transfer

Mark Donkers from Sarnia, Ontario, is a typical Canadian boy who loves hockey. The 11-year-old is proud to play for the under-12 BB Sarnia Sting junior team.

But even though he wears the same jersey as his teammates, the one with the angry bee logo, Mark was told last month that he couldn’t continue playing on the team until he provided more documentation because he wasn’t born in Canada.

Mark has been playing hockey for years and the request came a week before a tournament in Kitchener.

He was born in Mexico and came to Canada with his Mexican-born mother, Adriana Mendoza, when he was one year old. His father is Canadian and Mark and his mother have been Canadian citizens for over 10 years.

But Mark was overtaken by a rule from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), the Zurich-based governing body of international hockey. The IIHF counts Canada as one of its 83 member associations.

The rule requires players of all ages who are members of a country to arrange a transfer from their country of birth to the country where they want to live and play hockey. Without this transfer, players born outside of Canada cannot be on the roster of a Canadian team licensed by Hockey Canada.

Mendoza sees it as a barrier to play, especially for children from diverse backgrounds, at a time when there is pressure to make play more inclusive.

“We talk about inclusion, this is not inclusion,” Mendoza said. “This is against certain people from certain countries.”

Another parent of the Sarnia minor hockey club had tripped over the same rule.

Harry Chadwick legally adopted his son Harrison from China in 2012, when Harrison was still a baby.

Harrison, now 11, was also told to apply for a transfer, a process that involved filling out forms and sending a scan of the player’s passport to the local hockey body. From there, the documents are forwarded to the hockey association in the player’s native country for approval.

“Absolutely ridiculous,” says parent

Like Mendoza, Chadwick said it’s a hoop his son shouldn’t jump through to play hockey.

“It’s quite insulting to be asked to prove citizenship and get a transfer from abroad,” said Chadwick. “My son was 16 months old when he left China. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

In response to calls for comment from CBC News, both the IIHF and Hockey Canada have provided statements regarding the transfer rule by email.

Harry Chadwick’s son Harrison was legally adopted from China before he turned two years old, but he must get a transfer from his native country before he can play in a licensed program in Canada. (Andrew Lupton/CBC News)

An IIHF spokesman said the rule exists to ensure the integrity of the game and to establish in writing which governing body a player falls under if they are based in more than one country.

“For the integrity of the sport and to respect the rules of law, international transfers in ice hockey are regulated in the same way as many other team sports, to respect contractual obligations and suspensions and to prevent their circumvention,” the statement said.

A statement from Hockey Canada said that as an IIHF member it must follow transfer rules.

The statement also said securing a transfer is not difficult: a player submits a form and documents, including a scan of the person’s passport, to Hockey Canada through their affiliate hockey branch. The request is processed through an online system, and the IIHF said transfers are typically processed within seven days in the player’s country of birth. There are also no processing fees for players under 18.

However, Chadwick said he sees no point in transferring all players born outside Canada, when only a small proportion of kids who put on skates will ever play in high-level international tournaments where player fitness is a factor. can become a serious problem.

“You’re taking a rule that should apply to an Olympic team and imposing it on every hockey player in the country, even a player in Saturday’s Timbits hockey,” said Chadwick.

However, IIHF spokesman Martin Merk said in an email to CBC News that it is difficult to predict if or when a player’s jurisdiction may be called into question later on. He also said where a player is registered and eligible to play could become an issue in the league, even in leagues below the elite level.

“It’s good if everything is well documented,” said Merk.

Both Chadwick and Mendoza said assessing player eligibility should come later, and only for high-level players with the potential to land on the national team rosters. They also said it is wrong for children to worry about their eligibility to play while a transfer is being processed.

In the end, both Donkers and Chadwick got their transfers fast enough not to keep them off the ice. In Chadwick’s case, the local hockey association worked with Hockey Canada to secure an exemption so he could play while the transfer was processed.

The transfer of Mark Donkers came from Mexico, but only happened a day before his tournament.

For both players, the uncertainty and having to scramble was unsettling.

“I was very shocked that I had to do this,” said Mark Donkers. “I was very stressed at the time because I didn’t want to miss the tournament.”

Syrian-born Muhammad Othman believes players born outside Canada should not be asked to request a transfer from their home country. (Andrew Lupton/CBC News)

NoorOthman has enrolled four boys in hockey, two were born in Lebanon, one in Syria, where the family was fleeing civil war. The transfer process was confusing, especially considering she speaks Arabic and is trying to learn English. Chadwick and other parents worked together to understand the rules and fill out the forms.

Othman’s son Muhammad is 10. He doesn’t like rules that apply to him, but not to his Canadian-born teammates.

“I just want to play and be like the other Sarnia Sting,” he said.