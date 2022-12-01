The greatest effect of injuries on the Colorado Avalanche





Does anyone have bug spray? If so, does it work on an injury bug? If so, it would be great to have. The Colorado Avalanche was outclassed against the Winnipeg Jets, with loads of AHL players in their lineup. Even those who came in to replace the injured – Martin Kaut in particular – are now also out. What are they going to do to deal with it? We’ve already seen a number of debuts this year: Oskar Olausson, Shane Bowers (who was injured on his own debut) and Jean-Luc Foudy last night. The Eagles themselves are struggling with injuries. Ben Meyers has just returned to action and Mikhail Maltsev appears to be out for a long time after his leg gave out. We should see more debuts from those in the AHL should they be needed. Ben Tardif, Cal Burke or Charles Hudon could be the next names, should anyone else fall on the Avs in a forward role. Olausson could return after his one match spell along with Meyers once he is healthy. Defensively, Brad Hunt still remains the big name in Loveland with a good chunk of NHL time. Outside of Hunt, Derek Englund who had a reputation with the Avs earlier this season to say the least remains along with Keaton Middleton. Might as well call the team Colorado Avaleagles for now. The good news for the Avs, though? Valeri Nichushkin, Bowen Byram and Darren Helm all return to the ice this week and skate on their way to the return of their injuries. While still some time away from returning, reinforcements arrive to Colorado. Boy, are they needed. We don’t need a lot of forgetful performances like we’ve seen against the Jets for the rest of this season.

