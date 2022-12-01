10th Anniversary News – Table Tennis Manager Game

post content wrote:

The Table Tennis Manager exists 10 years

Hello,

December is the month: server 1 started its work on 10.12.2012 and then started the first official round, which (except for a few minor glitches) has been running continuously to this day.

I must say I am very proud of this and if anyone had predicted it at the time I would not have believed them. I think I owe it a bit to luck, e.g. to have found a good programmer, to the fate that this niche existed and that I play table tennis myself, and especially to you who have stayed faithful to the game for so long. There are actually 10 more players who registered here on that first day of play and are still active today. Thank you very much for that!

Neither the general decline of browser games nor major app competition could stop us, and if I have my way, we’ve been calling for the next 10 years. Sure, there have been some ups and downs, but if you’re interested, I’ve gathered a few key points here:

The history of the table tennis manager

To celebrate the anniversary I came up with a few things:

1. there is a voucher for ALL players for one premium month.

Here it is:

2. there is a limited anniversary mug

Especially for the anniversary I designed a “anniversary mug”, which is now available in the shop. The mug is only for sale in the anniversary month of December, after which I will remove it from the shop. I’m sure this mug will be worth millions in 1000 years! If not, I’m long dead and you can’t charge me.

So strike:

Tabletennismanager.myspreadsh…ce=543&size=29

3rd 10th Anniversary Tournament

I hereby declare that the Speedgame on 11.12.2022 is an anniversary tournament. The speed game itself will not change at all, but in addition to the usual prizes there will also be non-cash prizes to be won, so take part!

many regards

Wulfman