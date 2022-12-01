England crush 506/4 on day 1 against Pakistan in 1st Test; create world record | Cricket

England surpassed Australia in writing an incredible world record in the first Test of the series against Pakistan on Thursday when they went 506/4 at the end of the first matchday. England went past Australia’s previous highest total of 494/6, which they recorded against South Africa in 1910. However, the performance remains even more impressive for England as the game of the day was ended due to poor light with 15 overs remaining.

Harry Brook was unbeaten on 101 from 81 deliveries, while captain Ben Stokes was batting on 34 from 15 balls when stumps were called on Day 1 at Rawalpindi.

England went past Australia’s 494 runs in the 75th over of the innings, which also happened to be the last over of the day. Ben Stokes hit a six against Mohammad Ali to take England to a new world record on the third delivery of the over; on the next ball, he hit a four to take the score above 500.

Here is the list of the highest scores in test history on Day 1:

England – 506/4 v Pakistan, 2022

Australia – 494/6 v South Africa, 1910

Australia – 482/5 v South Africa, 2012

England – 475/2 v Australia, 1934

England – 471/8 v India, 1936

Earlier, Ben Stokes had won the toss and opted to bat at Rawalpindi and England went to a flier, with the opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett forging a 233-run partnership for the first wicket. While Crawley crushed 122 from 111 deliveries, Duckett scored 107 in 110 balls. However, the explosive approach from England continued even after their dismissal, as wicket-keeper Ollie Pope also bagged a century (108 off 104 balls).

While Joe Root was dismissed on 23, Harry Brook took the lead as he went unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, reaching his century in the penultimate over of the game.

However, the surface at Rawalpindi again came under a huge scanner; earlier this year, the field had been penalized after a test between Pakistan and Australia ended in an old draw. On Thursday, the field offered little support to bowlers as England made the most of the batting-friendly conditions at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.