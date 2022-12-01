Sports
Penn State Football needs to capitalize on the uncertainty in West Virginia
Penn State Football is rarely directly affected by another coach’s insecurity. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future.
Penn State Football exceeds expectations and is poised to reach a New Years Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. As the Nittany Lions prosper, a geographic neighbor isn’t sure they have the right coach.
West Virginia has hired a new Athletic Director Wren Bakker. Baker has decided that Head Coach Neal Brown will still be part of the Mountaineer program. Neal Brown has just finished his fourth season as West Virginia coach. He has yet to record more than six wins in a season after leading Troy University to three consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins. This all comes after former Head Coach Dan Holgorsen left the power five program for Houston after the 2018 season.
In short, the West Virginia Football program has seen better days. In the nature of today’s college football, West Virginia’s turmoil could be Penn State Football’s gains.
Here’s How Neal Brown’s Insecurity Affects Penn State Football.
Rivalry renewed
Like Paul Chryst’s firing, the decision to keep Neal Brown will have an impact on the field. Penn State Football is scheduled to open the 2023 season with West Virginia visiting Happy Valley. The following year, Penn State Football travels to Morgantown. This will be the 60th and 61st meeting between the two schools.
As with any coach facing adversity, West Virginia will have a lot of unknowns entering Happy Valley. There will be a ton of roster movement with recruits and the transfer portal. It will also be difficult for Penn State to scout and prepare for West Virginia with a possible new plan and staff.
Penn State Football should have the advantage across the board in terms of talent, experience and coaching. If West Virginia hits an absolute home run this off-season, the transfer portal could make up for some of the shortcomings. Even if they can build their roster, I would still expect Penn State to have the advantage in Beaver Stadium.

