‘I’m working on it!’ – ‘Dumb’ Rublev on his mental progress





Andrey Rublev was in good form in Turin when pressured over the work he still has to do on his temperament. During his 6-2, 6-4 loss to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the ATP year-end finals, the Russian was seen yelling at himself and slapping his legs at the switch – and his emotional outbursts around the court are not to been particularly rare during his career so far. But the 25-year-old assured reporters he knows it’s something he still needs to improve on. “Of course I want to believe that I’m working on it, then I’m stupid,” he laughed with the journalists. “But yeah, I’m trying to work on it. Obviously I think today’s game shows that I have improvements. It’s just not easy to do it that way.” Rublev: Improving my mindset is hard for me And he acknowledged that it would be some time before he had it completely under control. “I have so much fire inside, it’s doubly hard on me,” he added. “Everybody [has] its own weaknesses. It is difficult for some players to play aggressively. It takes time for them to learn to play aggressively. Or vice versa, to play more defense, to learn how to play defense. For some players it is difficult to improve the service. “For some players it is difficult to improve the mental part. I think I am one of those who has a hard time improving the mental part, and it takes the most time. I mean, I’m improving it. I think the US Open show[s] it already. Today[‘s] competition also shows this. But it takes time. It’s the same with the forehand, backhand. If you don’t have a good forehand or a weak backhand, it takes a very long time to improve. I know myself, because all my life I had a really bad backhand, and it took me years to improve, to be solid or hit winners sometimes. It took me years to improve. So it takes time.” Rublev won four titles this year: in Gijon, Belgrade, Dubai and Marseille, and reached the quarterfinals of the US Open and Roland-Garros.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennismajors.com/atp/nitto-atp-finals-atp/__trashed-9-647429.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos