College hockey has been chaotic this season. Here’s a theory why – The Rink Live

GRAND FORKS The weekly national poll for men’s college hockey was released Monday.

Six different teams received votes for first place, reflecting the chaotic nature of this season.

Last weekend yielded a number of examples:

Unranked Omaha outshot No. 1 Denver 40-22 en route to a 3-0 Denver shutout victory.

Unranked Arizona State scored six goals in a game against No. 2 Minnesota without getting a single power play opportunity.

Unranked Brown upset No. 8 Providence.

Long Island, formerly 1-9-1, upset Ohio’s No. 12 state.

The weekend was no outlier. It is a common occurrence every weekend this season.

Someone asked the question this week, “Is anyone really good at college hockey this year?”

The answer: Yes. Probably more than usual.

The reason is the transfer portal and to some extent the fifth year seniors.

In the past, when teams lost major senior leagues or others to NHL contracts, they replaced them with freshmen.

It can often take those freshmen up to two full years before they are major producers in college hockey. Only the elite can score significantly as a freshman. So those reconstruction teams are losing quite a bit.

UND has weathered that cycle like no other. It hasn’t posted a losing season in over 20 years.

The last sub-.500 season came in 2001-2002. That was the result of one of those cycles. UND had 12 freshmen that year after losing prominent players from a second team to the NCAA.

It was an up and down season in 2001-2002 with UND finishing 16-19-2. Those freshmen followed a regular college hockey progression. By the time they were seniors, they led UND back to NCAA title play.

But teams no longer have to go through those rebuilding routines.

They don’t have to fill those roster spots with first-year students who have to find their way. They can bring in experienced veterans who are ready to produce.

For example, consider UND’s next two opponents, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan.

The Huskies finished tied for fourth place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference last season, losing leading scorer Kevin Fitzgerald, leading scorer per game Sam Hentges, top defenseman Nick Perbix, 125-point forward Easton Brodzinski, 87-point forward Nolan Walker and five-year starting goaltender David Hrenak.

St. Cloud State’s recruiting class had one direct impact player in forward Adam Ingram. The rest were players who thought they were following a normal study progress.

In the past, the Huskies would probably have fallen back a bit in the pack.

But that didn’t happen. They come into the series this weekend against UND (7:30 PM Friday, 6:00 PM Saturday, Herb Brooks National Hockey Center) with an 11-3 record and the No. 3 national ranking in the country.

Rather than having to plug players into roles they may not be ready for, St. Cloud State went out and brought in 24-year-old forward Grant Cruikshank, who has already developed into a high-end college scorer. The Huskies brought in 23-year-old defenseman Dylan Anhorn, who has been in college with Union for three years. They added 21-year-old goaltender Dominic Basse, who was a two-year starter at Colorado College.

With that, the Huskies didn’t have to push any of their newbies into major roles. Suddenly they are back as a top team.

Western Michigan lost the team’s top five scorers, top two defensemen, and the team’s starting goaltender from last season.

The Broncos’ recruiting class had one direct impact player in forward Ryan McAllister.

But the Broncos were able to fill the need by grabbing 25-year-old defenseman Zak Galambos, a veteran who played at both the American International and MSU-Mankato, and UConn’s 23-year-old defenseman Carter Berger to cross the blue line. to anchor. Western Michigan also picked up goaltender Cameron Rowe of Wisconsin and forward Jack Perbix of Minnesota.

Despite losing 11 players from last year’s roster, Western Michigan only applies one freshman on many nights. That wouldn’t have been possible in the pre-portal era.

As a result, the Broncos are once again a top-15 team.

There are also smaller examples.

At Grand Forks, UND was able to bring in a fifth-year senior and NCAA National Champion Ty Farmer to play defense instead of bringing in Abram Wiebe, who would likely have struggled this season. Wiebe can now play an extra year of youth hockey and enter when he is ready.

In Duluth, the Bulldogs lacked an offensive defenseman. Knowing that it is extremely difficult for rookie defenders to produce, they went to pick up fifth-year senior Derek Daschke from Miami.

And the state of Arizona, having knocked out traditional hockey powerhouses UND and Minnesota this season, grabbed five of the most prominent players in the portal this offseason to rebuild. In three games against UND and Minnesota, the Sun Devils scored 11 goals. 10 of those were scored or set up by transfers.

The usual gaps between top teams and rebuild teams aren’t what they used to be, as teams no longer have to wait for their freshmen to become upperclassmen.

Everyone can meet their needs with experienced players ready to make an impact rather than fill those roster spots with freshmen, who will go through growing pains.

In the past, college hockey’s tying game has been the ability to bring in 21-year-old freshmen for teams that don’t recruit the high-ranking NHL draft picks. Now teams can do even better. They can take 24-year-old seniors.

The gap between teams is not as wide as it has been in the past, and don’t expect this to change any time soon.

The transfer portal isn’t going anywhere and the players who get a fifth year of eligibility due to the COVID-affected season will blow up the player pool for two more offseasons.