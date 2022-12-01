Rhule announces recruitment of football staff

Head football coach Nebraska Matt Rule gathered some of its first Husker staff on Thursday with the hiring of six coaches. Hiring is pending completion of University of Nebraska background checks.

The coaching staff hired for Nebraska Football include:

E. J. Barthel, Running backs

Corey Campbell, Head of football strength and conditioning

Eve Cooper, Subordinate

Ed Foley, Coordinator special teams

Terrance Knighton, Defense line

Marcus Satterfield, Offensive Coordinator

Together, the six new hires on Rhule’s Nebraska staff bring a history of success as coaches, players and recruiters to the Husker program.

“This group of coaches will be great representatives of the University of Nebraska and are poised to play a key role in building our program,” said Rhule. “These are energetic men with a great passion for coaching and teaching, who have a history of developing outstanding college players and preparing them for the next level. This is a group that will engage well with future student-athletes from all parts of the world. land and sell Nebraska Football.”

EJ Barthel Running Backs

E. J. Barthelhas a background coaching running backs, most recently with Jim Mora Jr.

Barthel, an experienced recruiter with strong connections on the East Coast, has previous experience on Rhule’s staff with the Carolina Panthers and Temple. Barthel assisted the Carolina running backs while also working in the player’s human resources department. At Temple, Barthel served as director of player personnel on Rhule’s staff in 2016. Barthel also helped put on a top-six recruiting class during his lone season in a recruiting role at Penn State in 2017.

Corey CampbellStrength and Conditioning

Corey Campbell will lead Nebraska’s football strength and conditioning program. Campbell comes to Lincoln after serving as an assistant strength coach with the Carolina Panthers for two seasons. Campbell first worked with Rhule at Baylor, where he served as an assistant strength coach starting in 2017. Campbell was elevated to the role of director of athletic performance at Baylor before moving on to the Panthers.

Campbell also held full-time positions at Purdue and Cincinnati. A Georgia graduate, Campbell was a two-year letter winner and from 2010 to 2013 special teams stood out for the Bulldogs.

Evan Cooper – Secondary

Eve Cooper played in Temple when Matt Rule was an assistant coach and Cooper has served on Rhule’s coaching staff for the past ten years. In addition to his role as an assistant coach, Cooper served as director of player evaluation for the Carolina Panthers for three seasons, and prior to that was director of player personnel at Baylor and Temple and assistant director of player personnel at Miami.

Cooper served as Baylor’s recruiting coordinator in 2019, and in his three seasons with Waco, Cooper was instrumental in securing three consecutive top-35 recruiting finishes for the Bears. Baylor’s signing class of 2018 was re-ranked as the No. 14 class in the nation by The Athletic in 2022, when it re-ranked the 2018 signing class based on how the recruits performed in their collegiate careers. In 2019, Cooper’s defensive backfield at Baylor helped the Bears rank fifth nationally in interceptions and 18th pass efficiency defense.

Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator

Ed Foley has more than three decades of coaching experience and brings a diverse and robust resume to Nebraska. Foley served Matt Rule ‘s staff during eight of Rhule’s 10 seasons as head coach, including each of the last four seasons.

An accomplished special teams coach, Foley has strong recruiting ties to the Northeast, including New Jersey, which has produced some of the greatest players in Nebraska history. In Foley’s time with Temple, more than 20 Owls who played high school football in New Jersey went on to NFL careers. Foley spent the past three seasons as an assistant special teams coach with the Panthers and previously spent seven consecutive seasons with special teams at the collegiate level from 2013 to 2019. His special teams have been in the top 25 nationally four times in his last five seasons on a collegiate level.

Terrance Knight on defense line

Terrance Knighton will be in his third season on Rhule’s staff in 2023, having served as an assistant defensive back coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022. A standout player in the NFL, Knighton has a total of four years of coaching experience, including two years with Wagner in 2019 and 2020.

A standout defensive lineman at Temple, Knighton was a third-round NFL Draft pick, playing in more than 100 games during his seven-year professional career and scoring 231 tackles from 2009 to 2015. His recent playing experience gives Knighton the expertise to teach and develop in one of the most demanding positions in the sport.

Marcus Satterfield Offensive Coordinator

Marcus Satterfield will lead the Nebraska offense after serving as South Carolina offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. He brings 24 years of experience to the Nebraska staff, including six seasons for Rhule with Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.

Satterfield has 11 years of experience as an offensive coordinator in addition to two seasons as head coach at Tennessee Tech. During his most recent stop at South Carolina, Satterfield served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and helped the Gamecocks to a pair of bowl games. He finished his tenure at Columbia by helping South Carolina to back-to-back wins over top-10 opponents Tennessee and Clemson. The Gamecocks combined for 94 points and 1,008 yards of total offense in the two wins.