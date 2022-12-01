Four tennis records that will NEVER be broken… (probably)

Records are part of tennis and help us measure greatness, whether on the ATP tour, the WTA tour or at ITF events.

And while records are there to be broken, we at Tennishead think there are some that are sure to stand forever, if not impossible with the sport’s current rules.

Here’s a look at four of the most amazing records in tennis history.

4. Youngest player to win a match on a professional tennis tour – Mary Joe Fernandez – 13 years and six months

Many players, especially women, have achieved tremendous success before they even turned 18.

Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Monica Seles, Serena Williams all won a first Major title for their age.

But in 1985, Mary Joe Fernandez did an incredible thing that will never happen again under the current rules.

On February 5 of that year, American dominated world No. 107 Candy Reynolds 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of the inaugural Miami Open to record her first tour win at just 13 years old.

Not only that, but she recorded two more tournament victories, including over 11th seed Bonnie Gadusek before losing to seventh seed Hana Mandlikova.

According to page 180 2022 WTA rule book, under Section X on age suitability and development of players “a player who has not yet reached the date of her 14th birthday may not participate in a professional tennis tournament.”

As such, Fernandez will remain the youngest ever player to win a WTA Tour match as long as this rule remains in effect.

The American had a successful career, peaking at number four on the WTA rankings in 1990 and reaching three Slam finals but never winning one in singles, landing Olympic bronze in Barcelona 1992.

However, she found better luck in doubles, winning the 1991 Australian Open and the 1996 French Open, as well as two Olympic gold medals in Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996.

3. Longest match of all time – John Isner vs Nicolas Mahut – 11 hours and five minutes

You knew this one was coming, the “endless contest.”

In the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday 22 June 2010, Isner, world number 19, took on world number 148 Mahut in a match that would go down in history on Court 18.

After a thrilling game took two hours and 52 minutes to reach a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-3), play was halted due to darkness .

After resuming the next day at 2:05 PM, the record for the longest match in history was broken at 5:45 PM and 32-32 in the fifth set, six hours and 34 minutes.

But the two men were far from done, as play continued until it became light again and play was halted at 59-59 after 10 hours of play.

On the third day of play, it took another hour for Isner to score his fifth match point with an off-balance forehand passing shot for 30-40 at 68-69.

A backhand winner from Isner in the next run ended the ultramarathon as the American fell to the grass before hugging Mahut at the net.

11 hours and five minutes, 183 games. That made this game the longest ever, both in terms of duration and games played.

Isner served 113 aces and Mahut hit 103, both beating the previous game’s record of 78 aces.

“What more can you say, the man is an absolute warrior,” Isner said of Mahut at a special post-fight ceremony. “It stinks that someone had to lose. But to be able to share this day with him was an absolute honor.”

Don’t you mean three days John?

After a tiebreaker was introduced in the final set of all four Slams in 2022, a match like the one between Isner and Mahut can no longer take place under the current rules of the sport.

2. Most career titles – Martina Navratilova – 354

You read that correctly. WTA legend Martina Navratilova has won an impressive 354 titles over the course of more than 30 years.

And Navratilova hasby far the most titles by any man or woman in the Open Era. The next best player, at least in able-bodied tennis, is Chris Evert, with 189 titles, 165 behind Navratilova, while John McEnroe won most among men with 156 titles.

This is because Navratilova was prolific in all disciplines of the sport, singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

She holds the Open Era record for most singles titles with 167and most doubles titles with 177, plus 10 mixed doubles Slam crowns for good measure.

Navratilova won an impressive 59 Slam titles, 18 in singles, 31 in doubles and 10 in mixed doubles, winning at least one title at all four Slams in each discipline.

Her first Slam title came when she won mixed doubles at the 1974 French Open, her last win 32 years later in mixed doubles at the 2006 US Open.

In doubles, Navratilova won the Career Grand Slamseven times when Wimbledon and the French Open were her least successful events with seven titles at each.

Her prowess in singles and doubles saw Navratilova rank world number one in singles for a total of 332 weeks and number one in doubles for 237 weeks, making her the only player ever to claim number one status in both disciplines for more than 200 years. to soften.

Perhaps the Czech-American’s most famous record is her nine singles titles at Wimbledon, winning six in a row from 1982 to 1987.

What makes this record of 354 titles seemingly unbreakable is the fact that in the modern era, on both the ATP and WTA tours, few players consistently play singles and doubles in events outside of the Slams.

The level of dominance in both disciplines required to beat Navratilova’s record is simply unattainable in the current atmosphere of the sport.

1. Longest winning streak – Esther Vergeer – 470 matches

While tennis is a sport whose roots go back hundreds of years, wheelchair tennis is much younger and has only really gained popularity and recognition in the second half of the 20th century.

The sport has potentially the most dominant athlete in the history of professional sports among its legendary competitors: Esther Vergeer.

The Dutch won 21 singles and 27 doubles slams in an 18-year professional career.

She won the Wheelchair Tennis Masters singles 14 consecutive times from 1998 to 2011, plus the Masters doubles nine times in 11 years from 2001 to 2011.

She won four consecutive Paralympic gold medals in singles from 2000 to 2012, as well as three golds and a silver in doubles in the same period.

Vergeer spent a whopping 668 weeks between 1999 and her retirement in February 2013, a total of nearly 13 years, as wheelchair singles world number one.

But most astonishingly, the Dutch star did not lose a singles match from January 30, 2003 until her retirement 10 years later.

She won 120 tournaments in a row with 470 wins, losing only 18 sets.

In addition, she conceded only one match point in that time, in the 2008 Beijing Paralympic Games gold medal singles match against Korie Homan.

A double-digit win streak is admirable, more than 100 in a row is absurd, but almost 500 wins in a row, utterly mind-boggling.

At the time of publication, Diede de Groot, the current world number one in women’s wheelchair singles, also has a Dutch, a very impressive winning streak of 58 matches dating back to February 2021.

However, she still has a long one long way to emulate her legendary compatriot. Moreover, as wheelchair tennis continues to grow in popularity and there is growth in top talent, surely no single player can dominate again like Esther Vergeer did in her career?

