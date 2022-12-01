



Winthrop, MA The Atlantic Hockey Association has announced its monthly awards for the month of November. Niagara Goalkeeper Chad Veltri was named Goalkeeper of the Month for the AHA. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native went 4-0-0 in the net for the Purple Eagles, which included an Atlantic Hockey sweep from Bentley and a non-conference sweep from ECAC foe Colgate. Veltri opened the month with a 34 save shutout against Bentley. The shutout was his fifth in his career and he became the active AHA leader in career shutouts. After the 6-0 shutout, Veltri stopped 32 shots en route to his second win of the weekend as the Purple Eagles won 4-2. After the weekend in which he had a .971 save percentage and 1.01 goals against average, he was named AHA Goalie of the Week for the second time this season and fifth time in his career. After a bye week and exhibition game against the USNTDP in which he made 17 saves in a win, the Purple Eagles hosted Colgate. In the first game of the Colgate series, Veltri made just 22 saves as the Purple Eagles skated to a 3-2 victory over the Raiders. In the second game of the weekend, Veltri led the Purple Eagles to a 3-2 victory in overtime. He made 46 saves, including 22 in the third period alone to force overtime. Against Colgate, he had a .944 save percentage and 1.98 goals against average and was named AHA Goalie of the Week for the second time in November. Veltri finished the month with a .957 save percentage and 1.49 goals against average. In his career, he has played in 71 career games and has a record of 30-31-7 and a 2.56 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. He has 1,856 career saves, his second among active AHA goaltenders. The Purple Eagles return to action this weekend as they take on Army in an Atlantic Hockey series.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purpleeagles.com/news/2022/12/1/mens-ice-hockey-veltri-named-atlantic-hockey-goalie-of-the-month-for-november.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos