Khel Ratna winner Sharath Kamal praises Manika ‘for showing the way to all young people’





Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna winner Achanta Sharath Kamal has praised star table tennis player Manika Batra for showing the way to all youngsters after winning a historic bronze medal at the Asian Cup tournament earlier this month. Batra became the first Indian female paddler to medal in the event after beating world number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by a score of 4-2 (11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12 – 10, 4-11, 11-2) in the play-off game for third place. ‘She broke all barriers’: Sharath on Batra’s historic victory Achanta Sharath Kamal was all praise for Manika Batra for winning the bronze medal at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament earlier this month, telling ANI: “The way she played was good and she beat a Chinese player and a Japanese player who is in the top-10, you know, it’s a remarkable achievement. It shows and breaks through all the barriers, and shows the path for all young people that yes, we can beat the best in the world too. Hats off to what Manika did in the recent Asian Cup.” Sharath Kamal is delighted with Khel Ratna winning Before receiving the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award at the 2022 National Sports Awards ceremony on November 30, Achanta Sharath Kamal had given an interview to ANI where he explained that he was delighted to receive the country’s highest sporting honor . “It’s a fantastic moment. Not just for me but for the whole table tennis club because of the kind of performances I’ve had over the last three to four years. I’m now slowly starting to reach a peak in my career and the way I played the 2022 Birmingham Games. I have these three medals. Three golds and one silver. I can’t ask for more. 2022 has been fantastic and this is the best way to finish 2022 with the Khel Ratna award,” explained Sharath Kamal out.

