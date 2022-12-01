England vs Pakistan, Zac Crawley fastest century, four centuries in one inning, Ben Duckett, First Test, Rawalpindi

Bazball reached what could have been his pinnacle when England crushed four centuries in one day in the highest day one total ever seen in a Test, despite a virus sweeping through the side before facing Pakistan.

Zak Crawley (122) shot the fastest ever century through an opener in England to begin proceedings in the First Test at Rawalpindi, with him and Ben Duckett (107) storming to 0-233 in just 35.4 overs.

But after Joe Root fell for 23, the stormy pace resumed, with Ollie Pope (108) and Harry Brook (101*) reaching triple figures before England finished the day 506-4 from 75 overs for a ridiculous run rate from 6.75 .

England’s 506 runs were the most scored on the first day of a Test match in recorded history – and the second most scored on any day of a Test by one team since Sri Lanka’s 509 on day two against Bangladesh in Colombo (PSS) in 2002.

The record could have been theirs had bad light not stopped play – and Sri Lanka’s record came from 104 overs, not today’s 75.

Brooks 80-ball century was the 25th fastest in Test history, with England coach Brendon McCullum fittingly holding the record at 54 balls.

England also became the 24th team in Test cricket history to score at least four hundred in an innings. The most recent before that was Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Karachi in 2019.

England hadn’t done it since 2007, when Alastair Cook, Paul Collingwood, Ian Bell and Matt Prior all reached triple figures, although that match was a draw.

The all-time record is five centuries, held by Australia against the West Indies at Kingston in 1955, and Pakistan against Bangladesh at Multan in 2001.

Crawley took just 86 balls to raise his barrel, including 21 boundaries to put England on track for a monstrous first innings total.

Duckett was not far behind raising his first Test ton in a 15-four run-a-ball innings to leave Pakistan teetering on an admittedly flat deck.

Crawley, 24, drove Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah to the cover boundary to reach his third Test century in his 29th match, but not before reversing a leg-before decision by judging a ball earlier.

The lanky 1.96-yard batsman showed his intent from the start of the match, hitting three boundaries from Naseems in the first half of the day and starting his half-century with another off-spinner Zahid Mahmood. That came from just 38 balls.

On his way to three figures he narrowly missed a chance to become the first England batsman to score a century before lunch, falling nine short.

Seven England batsmen, including current captain Ben Stokes, have scored a century before lunch in a Test – but none on the first day.

England’s robust batting was the ideal start to the Test – his first in Pakistan for 17 years – after the start hung in the balance Wednesday when several of the squad came down with a mystery virus.

Pakistan included pacemakers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Ali, spinner Zahid Mahmood and batsman Saud Shakeel for their first Test, while England provided Liam Livingstone and Will Jacks for their debuts.