BYU Football: How Will the 2022 Cougars Football Season Be Remembered?

This isn’t exactly a news flash for those who have been following BYU football in 2022, but the Cougars regular season can be divided into three distinct parts, with the final chapter being an as-yet-to-be-announced bowl game that hasn’t been written yet.

Now looking at the year as a whole, 7-5 (record), there are a lot of guys who predicted this would happen. And now they’re all surprised by it? BYU football coach Kalani Sitake

There was that promising 4-1 start with the smashing victory over Baylor in overtime, the 0-for-October (four losses) that absolutely ruined any hope that the Cougars would storm into the Big 12 next year with the momentum they needed to compete in the Power Five conference, and the encouraging finish marked by road wins at Boise State and Stanford as the offense got back on track and an injury-plagued defense finally figured out how to make some stops and get off the field.

With the acknowledgment that BYU’s bowl game performance will factor into the equation when all is said and done, how does one describe BYU’s last (regular) season of independence?

Was it disappointing, based on all those unfulfilled expectations bolstered by 18 returning starters and the return of a top-notch veteran quarterback?

Was it just mediocre, with vibes from those 2018 and 2019 seasons when the Cougars barely finished above .500 before Zach Wilson and company produced an all-ages season?

Or could it be described as acceptable with an asterisk, because of how the team refused to fold after that horrible October, including losses to not only Notre Dame and Arkansas, but squads that the Cougars shouldn’t lose, Liberty and East Carolina?

For his part, fifth-year junior quarterback Jars Hall said after the 31-28 victory over Boise State that came out of nowhere over the Blue that the Cougars have not exceeded expectations and looked to the Stanford game and bowl game to gauge perceptions. change. of how 2022 will be remembered.

You want every chance you get to make up for that, said Hall, who along with receiver Puka Nacua pretty much saved a season that headed for disaster as the calendar turned to November.

Then there’s head coach Kalani Sitake’s take on the regular season, given somewhat unsolicited to reporters after BYU swept all of Stanford and beat the now-coachless Cardinal 35-26 when asked if the Cougars were finally playing their best football.

Now looking at the year as a whole, 7-5 (record), there are a lot of guys who predicted this would happen, Sitake said. And now they’re all surprised by it?

Sitake continued: What I’ve seen from start to finish is that a lot of progress has been made in our program. We’re better and we’re going to this bowl game to get our team ready for the springboard to 2023.

Regular Season Redux: The Highs and Lows

Not surprisingly, players and coaches often describe the 2022 regular season as a roller coaster ride. Among the highlights were wins over Baylor, Stanford and Boise State, a win that improved the Cougars’ record against Mountain West teams to 3–0.

Hall, who suffered an ankle injury in the Stanford game but said he will be ready to play in the bowl game, believes the turnaround in November showed the team’s true colors.

I just think we are a group of tough guys who can get through some tough things in life and it just so happened that the 2022 BYU football season was tough for all of us, he said. Clearly we fell short in so many ways. But I think that’s what makes these wins of the last three weeks feel so good is you can fight back and turn it into something positive.

The low, of course, was the 41–14 loss to Liberty, followed by a 27–24 home rundown to East Carolina that seriously jeopardized Cougars Bowl hopes. Liberty finished the regular season 8-4 and with a home loss to New Mexico State. After upsetting BYU, East Carolina lost 27-25 in Cincinnati and 42-3 at home to Houston before beating Temple 49-46 last Saturday to finish 7-5.

Another low point: The Cougars almost always attempted a fourth-down conversion. They were a woeful 6 out of 23 (.261) on fourth place conversion attempts, 130th out of 131 teams in the country in that category.

The best players deliver the best moments

Hall, who has thrown for 3,171 yards and 31 touchdowns with just six interceptions, is the straw that stirred the booze in 2022 and easily the team’s most valuable player. When he was healthy, he was excellent and the Cougars rolled, with the exception of the Oregon game. When he was out for most of October with a sore shoulder against Utah State, the Cougars struggled to keep up as their defense was unacceptably bad.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua runs with the ball after a reception against Boise State on Saturday, November 5, 2022 in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28. Nacua wrote the Cougars Play of the Year against the Broncos. Steve Conner, Associated Press

Receiver Puka Nacua is the team’s second MVP, but can claim to have made the biggest play of the year, the tipping, diving, toe-dragging touchdown catch that beat Boise State. Nacua missed three games, but still finished the regular season as the Cougars’ leading pass-catcher, with 48 grabs for 625 yards and five touchdowns. He was also the fifth leading rusher, with 25 carries for 209 yards and five touchdowns.

An offensive line led by probable NFL designer Blake Freeland at left tackle faltered in some of Oregon and Notre Dame’s bigger games and must share some of the blame for the close range battle at third and fourth, but was otherwise solid and enabled Hall, Nacua and company to do their thing.

I would say (the highlight of the regular season) was just the end of the season right, Freeland said. We had that losing streak and now winning three games in a row is big for us. We tried to think of the last three weeks as a week-long season and just win game by game.

Tight end Isaac Rex caught two TD passes against Stanford, giving him a career-high 21 touchdown catches. He is now tied with Dennis Pitta and Mike Chronister for No. 9 on BYU’s career receiving TDs list and tied with Pitta for second for TD catches by a BYU tight end, with only Gordon Hudson behind him.

We have been very motivated since that difficult October and it was cool to see the team gather around each other and have a lot of fun, said Rex.

A quick look ahead

Receiver Chase Roberts, the offensive star of the 26-20 double-overtime win over Baylor, who finished 6-6 with eight catches for 122 yards and a touchdown, called it a tough season, but one full of learning and growing for the relatively few . employees who will be back next year.

I’m just going to be myself and perform and be that leader, that example to everyone, so that next year we have people ready to go, said Roberts, who had 21 catches for 351 yards and teamed up with fellow receiver Kody Epps (39 catches, 459 yards for end-of-season shoulder injury) to give Cougar fans hope that the receiving corps will be a team strength again next year.

BYU quarterback Jacob Conover snaps during practice in the Indoor Practice Facility at BYU in Provo on Monday, February 28, 2022. With Jaren Hall almost certain to move on, Conover is in position to be the Cougars starting QB in 2023. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

We’re going to the Big 12 and we need people to step up and be a leader, be someone people can count on. That’s my goal.

Other top pass catchers expected to return include Keanu Hill (36 catches, 572 yards, seven TDs) and Rex (21 catches, 293 yards, six TDs).

Miles Davis (5.6 yards per carry) emerged as the likely No. 1 returning for 2023 before injuries derailed a fast start, while Hinckley Ropati was late. The Cougars will do well to bring another RB out of the transfer portal, like Chris Brooks, who shined early and late after a hamstring injury forced the Cal transfer to miss most of the Liberty game and all of the East Carolina and Boise State games missed.

Returning prospects are tricky in this day and age of the transfer portal, but defensive safety Micah Harper emerged to become the third leading tackler (58 takedowns) behind Ben Bywater (87 tackles) and Keenan Pili (62 tackles) and would make it type of playmaker that the Cougars missed in 2022.

Harper, Bywater, Vanderbilt transfer Gabe Jeudy-Lally, Utah State transfer Jakob Robinson and defensive end Tyler Batty are among the few defensive contributors expected to return.

Pili, who was carrying a huge burden when fellow LB starters Payton Wilgar and Max Tooley suffered season-ending injuries, has one year left but didn’t know before the Stanford game if he’d be back or not.

I’m working on my decision, he told Deseret News. I’m pretty committed to what I’m going to do, but I think it’s going to be a distraction for now and I don’t want to talk about it until after the bowl game.

Bowl game options

When the Cougars lost 28-20 to Notre Dame in Las Vegas to fall to 4-2, their hopes of making a New Years Six bowl were completely dashed. Could the Cougars win that game with a healthy Jar Hall? Should coaches trust backup Jacob Conover?

That is a discussion that will continue for a while.

BYU will enter the 2022 postseason as a bowl free agent, with no tie-ins. However, the deal with ESPN will include BYU in one of the 16 bowls owned by ESPN Events. Some of those vacancies have already been filled.

Roderick said on his Coordinators Corner program Monday that he’s learning BYU’s likely bowl date is Dec. 17. The bowls owned by ESPN on that date are the New Mexico Bowl, the Frisco (Texas) Bowl, the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and the Fenway Bowl in Boston.

After the Cougars beat Stanford for the first time in the program’s history, Sitake said it’s not that important right now to find the (bowl) destination, or even the opponent. It just extends the bowl prep and gets that extra workout. That’s going to be key to our program and our development, especially for those younger guys.

Obviously, the earlier the bowl game is for BYU, the fewer workouts the Cougars can do. Contrary to popular belief, there is no limit to the number of bowl practices teams can have. However, there are still NCAA rules that state that teams can engage in or maintain athletic activity for a maximum of four hours per day or 20 hours per week.