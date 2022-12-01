Our tennis moments of the year tennisnet.com





Whether joyful, sad or simply spectacular – the year 2022 had some very special tennis moments in store. The editors of tennisnet.com have selected their personal highlights. by Stephen Bergman last edit: 01 Dec 2022, 5:54 PM ©Getty Images Rafael Nadal’s victory at the Australian Open was certainly a very special moment in tennis in 2022 Michael Rothschdl: I don’t have to look far for my tennis moment of the year: it dates from the very beginning of the 2022 competition year. Specifically: the Australian Open. This, also in a larger context, more than astonishing, stand-up man story that Rafael Nadal conjured up in the Melbourne (night) sky during these spring weeks, was something special. Because seeing Stier from Manacor, against all signals and the course of the match (mainly in the final), win the Australian Open again, it went deep. And will remain in my fond memories well beyond the end of the season. Niki Fin: Very clear: Nadal’s triumph at the Australian Open. With the victory in Melbourne, Rafael Nadal has once again immortalized himself in the history books. And there is nothing more to say about the epic comeback in the final against Daniil Mevddev. Jens Huber: Roland Garros, June 3, 2022. In the first set of the semifinals of the French Open against Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev already missed a few set balls, now he serves at 6: 5 in the tiebreak. Service out, Nadal’s return only just crosses the net. Zverev can choose: a stop or a longline brings the 1-0 lead. Because Nadal is already on his way to his forehand corner. That’s exactly where Zverev’s ball goes. Rafa clicks his wrist inimitably, Zverev looks at the ball – and then the new roof over the Court Philippe-Chatrier goes up. A cry like the decisive goal of Nadal’s favorite club Real Madrid in the final of the Champions League. only louder. what a moment That this game with its all-time classics potential of six hours was decided by Zverev’s injury: a shame forever. Victoria Moser: Federer’s farewell at the Laver Cup on September 23. Unfortunately for me, it was the first Federer match I saw live and that made it all the more sad. A legend says goodbye to the sport. It was a difficult but also wonderful evening, which in its uniqueness once again showed the cohesion and love in tennis. I especially appreciated Federer’s thanks to his wife, who always supported him in his career and played (and still plays) an important role. Stephen Bergman: I apologize to all readers from Germany and Switzerland, but my tennis moment of the year took place on the national Austrian stage as well as on a somewhat smaller stage. Because that an Austrian women’s team in the Billie Jean King Cup without top player Julia Grabher would win the play-off against Latvia to qualify for the 2023 world group was probably only thought by the most die-hard optimists among the red-white- red tennis fans. For contemporaries of players like Judith Wiesner-Floimaier, Barbara Paulus, Petra Schwarz-Ritter or Barbara Schett, it was an event that was no longer believed to be alive. Sinja Kraus gave a talent test, Tamira Paskez a (hopefully emphatic) sign of life. A real boon for Austrian women’s tennis, which has been badly battered in recent years.

