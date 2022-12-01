Spirit of Cricket Award 2022





Have you seen a moment that is typical of the Spirit of Cricket in 2022? Why not nominate it for the Christopher Martin-Jenkins Spirit of Cricket Award? Each year, the award is presented to a player, or group of players, who have embodied the principles of playing hard but fair and embodying the spirit of the game. The award was established in 2013 by MCC and the BBC in memory of the former MCC president and Test match special Commentator Christopher Martin-Jenkins, who was passionate about promoting the spirit of the game. Past winners include former New Zealand men’s captain Brendon McCullum, England bowler Anya Shrubsole, Dan Bowser and Chris Edwards of England’s Learning Disability team and Cricket West Indies. This year, for the first time, we are opening the award to nominations from all over the world. It could be for a player’s reaction to a moment of high tension, or the way they handle their opponent at the end of the game. It can be a moment from the international arena, or at the lowest level of recreational level. All nominations are welcome from any level of the game. The only condition is that it must have taken place in 2022. If you would like to nominate, please let us know the name of the player or group of players you would like to introduce, write a brief description of what they did to earn that nomination and, if you have one, attach a video of the performance or a link to where the video is hosted online (Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, etc.) If the nominee is under the age of 18, you must obtain the consent of the nominee’s parent or legal guardian to allow their personal information to be provided to MCC for the purposes of your nomination. In addition, the parent or legal guardian must have read and accepted MCC’s privacy statement: lords.org/privacystatement Data protection statement In accordance with its privacy statement, MCC will hold and process your personal data and that of the nominee for the purpose of processing and administering the Spirt of Cricket Award 2022. MCC will retain a copy of the nomination form and any supporting documentation provided by you for no longer than is necessary to administer and facilitate the Award. MCC will ensure that all personal information is kept secure. You have the right, upon request, to obtain a copy of your personal data held by MCC and to have any inaccuracies therein corrected. See MCC’s privacy statement: lords.org/privacystatement For more information. Submit your nomination Nominations close at midnight (GMT) on December 31, and our panel of judges will determine a winner in early 2023, with the winner announced shortly thereafter. Use our form below to submit your nomination. Confirm acceptance of the Terms and Conditions here and the Data Protection Notice together with confirmation of your consent for MCC to collect and process the personal information by checking the boxes below. If you have any problems submitting the nomination form, please contact [email protected]

