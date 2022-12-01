Women’s Tennis Announces 2023 Spring Schedule – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC South Carolina women’s tennis head coach Kevin Epel announced the team’s spring 2022 schedule on Thursday. The Gamecocks slate features 21 regular-season dual games and the host of the Carolina Kickoff. We are gearing up for another exciting season of Gamecock tennis, Epley said. We’ve seen a lot of things this fall that we can build on and I’m very optimistic about what’s in store for this squad. We have a close-knit group and I think our hard work, both on the field and culturally, will pay off this year. The Gamecocks begin their season with the Carolina Kickoff January 13-15. They welcome players from Wake Forest, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech for a round robin style tournament. South Carolina then jumps right into the double league with the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Gamecocks take on Northwestern on Friday, January 27, and take on either Washington State or host Virginia on Saturday, January 28. The Gamecocks will then return to South Carolina, but will stay on the road with a trip to Clemson, SC to take on the Tigers in a Valentine’s Day game. The dual will take place on Tuesday, February 14 at 3 p.m. South Carolina will then host their first home game of the season with a doubleheader against Yale and Coastal Carolina on February 17 and a dual against Wake Forest on February 19. . From there, the Gamecocks travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to play against Oklahoma State and Arkansas State in a doubleheader on February 25. Upon their return, the Gamecocks will begin conference play, which will begin a long streak of home league games. They begin with games against LSU (March 3) and Texas A&M (March 5). They will then play host to Florida (March 11), Kentucky (March 17) and Vanderbilt (March 19). The home stretch is finally broken up with a trip to Mississippi, where South Carolina will face Ole Miss on March 24 and Mississippi State on March 26. The Gamecocks return home for their final home games of the season, March 31 in Arkansas and April 2 in Missouri. The team closes out the regular season with a series of road games starting in Athens, Georgia. South Carolina will face the Bulldogs on April 7 before traveling to Knoxville to face Tennessee on April 9. The following week they go to Alabama on April 14 against Auburn and on April 16 against Alabama. The SEC tournament begins April 19 and runs through April 23 in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Billingsley Tennis Center. The Gamecocks finished the 2021-2022 season in their 27th consecutive NCAA Championship appearance and will return two NCAA Singles Championship qualifiers for the 2023 spring season. Full schedule: January 13-15 Carolina Kickoff Jan. 27-28 ITA Kickoff Weekend February 14 in Clemson February 17 vs. Yale & Coastal Carolina February 19 vs. Wake Forest February 25 at Oklahoma State & vs. Arkansas State March 3 vs. LSU March 5 vs. Texas A&M March 11 vs. Florida March 17 vs. Kentucky March 19 against Vanderbilt March 24 at Ole Miss March 26 in the state of Mississippi March 31 against Arkansas April 2 against Missouri April 7 in Georgia April 9 in Tennessee April 14 at Auburn April 16 in Alabama April 19-23 SEC Tournament Keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockWTennis) for the latest on South Carolina women’s tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2022/12/01/womens-tennis-announces-2023-spring-schedule/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos