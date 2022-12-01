West Genesee ice hockey beats Skaneateles, Baldwinsville in tournament – Eagle News Online





CAMILLUS – It took the creation of the Ice Breaker Tournament West Genesee and Skaneatelen boys ice hockey teams to go face-to-face at the start of the 2022-23 season. This clash between two reigning Section III champions Tuesday night at Shove Park lived up to the billing, tense and tight until the Wildcats were able to convert late and beat the Lakers 2-0. Both sides had won their season openers with shutouts the week before WG beat Oswego 6-0, while Skaneateles did the same against Fayetteville-Manlius 3-0. Here, that shutout theme would continue for two tense periods. Although the action was up and down the rink, the Wildcats had more chances to get it in the net. Chad Lowe turned things around early on his way to a total of 31 saves, but was finally resolved 58 seconds into the third period when Will Schneid scored the green goal. To the end, the Lakers had a chance, but were constantly thwarted by a stifling GC defense as Luke Beck only had to make 14 saves. Jack Mellen then scored on an empty net just before time ran out. This put the Wildcats into Wednesday night’s final against Baldwinsville, which had rolled past Syracuse 7-1 in the other half of the opening round. It was the first time these rivals had met since last February’s Division I Final. And unlike the first round game, WG took the lead from the start with a quick scoring burst and pulled further away to beat the Bees 6-1. It took just eight seconds for the Wildcats to go forward, Jared Jaeger got the first goal, and in the ensuing confrontation, Kyle Evanchak found the net. Then Schneid made it 3-0 before the first period was over. It didn’t stop there, WG tacked on a Liam Burns goal in the second period, the only conversion from either side. B’ville finally broke the Wildcats’ shutout streak when Keegan Lynch scored early in the third period. But Schneid answered a few minutes later, and David Petrus also repented. Owen Zoanetti got two assists, while Petrus, Schneid, Ryan Considine and Will Shields also earned assists. Beck was fantastic in the net, stopping 24 of 25 shots as WG and B’ville will meet again on January 16 in Lysander. Before that, Skaneateles defeated Syracuse 4-3 in the consolation game, the Cougars nearly being able to break their three-game skid. Henry Major got a three-goal hat-trick in the first two periods, while Sean Kerwick got the other goal. Andrew Falkenburg and Carter Corbett each had two assists while Alex Whitlock added an assist. Trailing 4–2, Syracuse moved within one point in the final period, but were unable to catch up as Alan Victoriano, Jon Massaro and Nick Rayfield had the goals, while Adam Frye, Will Glass and Pat Sheridan each had an assist.

