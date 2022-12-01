Sports
Harry and Meghan want to ‘disturb’ Prince William and Kate: source
The release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix trailer is being regarded as a “coordinated campaign” to overshadow the Prince and Princess of Wales’s grand visit to the US, sources told Page Six.
The dramatic teaser for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s much-anticipated six-part docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” came out early Thursday as Prince William and Kate Middleton were in the midst of their grand visit to Boston for William’s favored cause, the Earthshot Prize ceremony , which has been touted as his “Super Bowl.”
It shows Markle, 41, crying and wiping away tears, as well as plenty of never-before-seen footage of the couple, as she says, “When the stakes are that high, doesn’t it make more sense to keep our story from us?”
Markle’s boyfriend, journalist Omid Scobie, seemed to make the point when he tweeted the trailer on Thursday, “If tomorrow is Prince William’s Super Bowl, here’s your Halftime Show.”
A palace insider told Page Six that they believe the Sussexes are trying to disrupt and clash with William and Kate’s American visit.
Royal watcher Hugo Vickers, a friend of the royal family, told Page Six of the timing: “Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this kind of thing is inevitable. It sounds a bit pretentious what they have produced.”
The clip also features a single shot of an icy-looking William, Kate, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the March 2019 Commonwealth Day service, with Harry and Meghan relegated to the line behind them.
A well-placed royal insider told Page Six: “If the Sussexes are worried they will appear smaller and less believable compared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s first overseas tour in this new era, they have overplayed their hand with a string of PR announcements. designed to clash with this week’s visit from Wales.”
In addition to the trailer, Harry released a promotional video on Wednesday announcing the 2023 Invictus Games, which sees him and Markle face off in a game of table tennis.
The promo fell shortly before William and Kate made their long-awaited arrival in Boston.
However, other sources went out of their way to say that Harry and Markle had nothing to do with the timing of the docuseries trailer, adding that it was decided by Netflix chiefs. Page Six is told that the Sussexes had in fact asked for it to be released on Monday, November 28, ahead of the show’s December 8 launch date.
The royal insider pointed out that while the Sussexes claim to be a “privacy-obsessed couple”, the 60-second trailer contains intimate images, moments and places never before shared and raw emotion.
“It’s hard not to make a Kardashian comparison to the Hollywood vibe.”
While Markle had previously said the show would provide a glimpse into her love story with Harry, the press release for the trailer states that “Harry & Megan” explores “the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step down from their full-time roles in the setting. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never before spoken publicly about what they witnessed, and historians who understand the current state of the British Commonwealth and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press discussing, the series does more than illuminate a couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we relate to each other.”
All of this has left palace insiders worried about exactly what will be said on the show and whether it will feel like a declaration of war.
“Is enough enough at some point?” the palace insider source asked.
When asked what the ultimate impact on Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family could be, the insider said: “This is disturbing, but I highly doubt the king’s son will be barred from attending his coronation.”
