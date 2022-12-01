Sports
Fans turn on West Indies over ‘horrible’ scenes in first Test
The West Indies have been devastated by cricket fans after an insipid first-innings performance with the ball that saw Australia pile on the runs at Perth. On a Thursday a huge day for AustraliaMarnus Labuschagne made 204 for the second double century of his career before Steve Smith made 200, no matter as the hosts declared at 4-598.
Travis Head also joined the run-fest but was dismissed agonizingly short of three figures for 99. The West Indies then came through a tricky two-hour spell before stumps, ending the game at 0-74 in a mini brawl .
However, their efforts with the ball and in the field left much to be desired. Aussie great Mark Waugh was particularly scathing in his assessment of tourists in commentary.
I don’t think there is any reason for what they are doing right now. They’re just hoping for a mistake somewhere,” Waugh said.
Just change it. Right now it’s way too easy. I’m not sure how they can get him to bowl, this isn’t test match cricket. This is not test match quality.
With his newly adapted hitting technique, Smith’s century tied him with Don Bradman with his 29th Test century and behind only Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) of all Australians.
“Anytime your name is mentioned next to The Don, it’s pretty special and flattering,” said Smith after playing. “It was nice to get a big one today and put us in a good position.”
Asked if he had a goal of one day eclipsing Ponting’s count of 41 centuries, Smith replied no. “I’ll be 34 next year. I’m not sure how long I’ll play. We’ll see,” he replied.
“But 41 is still a long way off. There are a lot of tests in the year ahead for us, so hopefully I can get a few more in that period and go from there.”
Smith resumed at 59 not out on Thursday morning and was aggressive from the start cutting Alzarri Joseph late and above to the third man boundary. After becoming the third sober man to 29 testtons after Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, the former captain went big and beat the West Indies.
“I think from the first one-day game against England where I implemented the work I’ve done, it immediately felt really good,” Smith said of his revamped technique. “It was good to just spend a little bit more time in the middle to adapt to that change. It’s a bit different from how I’ve been playing.
“It’s a bit different from how I’ve been playing. I feel a lot more free and able to score in different areas and put a little more pressure on the bowlers. Hopefully it stays that way for a while.”
Cricket fans tear up West Indies over ‘pathetic’ scenes
Head’s 99 came in just 95 balls, but his innings ended in heartache when he hacked Kraigg Brathwaite on his own stumps with one ball after Smith reached his 200. and take full control of the match, but Brathwaite and Chanderpaul defied the hosts.
Chanderpaul was 47 not out after some painful body blows, while Brathwaite was unbeaten on 18. The Windies batsmen breathed some life back into the tourists after a day and a half in the field.
“It was a job well done. But the job is far from done,” said Brathwaite. “Tomorrow is very important. The first hour again. It was good to see the battle, but we have to keep going.”
Despite the mini-fighting action, fans were also critical of the West Indies performance. Some labeled their efforts in this area as “appalling” and “pathetic.”
