Sports
2022 Tennessee Football Schedule: Dates, Times, TV Channels, Scores
In Josh Heupel’s second season at the helm, Tennessee football is set to earn its first 10-win season since 2007 and possibly its first SEC title since 1998.
Here is the full 2022 Tennessee football schedule, including opponents, results, times and TV coverage information.
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|PLACE
|versus Ball State
|W, 59-10
|Thursday September 1
|19:00
|SEC network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|in Pittsburgh
|W, 34-27 (OT)
|Saturday September 10
|3:30 pm
|ABC
|Pittsburgh, Pa.
|against Akron
|W, 63-6
|Saturday September 17
|19:00
|ESPN+
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Florida
|W., 38-33
|Saturday September 24
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at LSU
|W, 40-13
|Saturday October 8
|12 o’clock
|ESPN
|Baton Rouge, de.
|against Alabama
|W., 52-49
|Saturday October 15
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against UT Martin
|W, 65-24
|Saturday October 22
|12 o’clock
|SEC network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Kentucky
|W, 44-6
|Saturday October 29
|19:00
|ESPN
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Georgia
|L, 27-13
|Saturday November 5
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Athens, Ga.
|against Missouri
|W, 66-24
|Saturday November 12
|Afternoon
|CBS
|Knoxville, Ga.
|in South Carolina
|L, 63-38
|Saturday November 19
|19:00
|ESPN
|Columbia, SC
|at Vanderbilt
|W, 56-0
|Saturday November 26
|7:30 PM
|SEC network
|Nashville, Tenn.
SCOREBOARD: View the latest scores from every college football game
SEC football standings
Click or tap here to see the latest SEC football standings.
Latest college football rankings
See where the Vols landed this week College Football Playoff Ranking and AP Top 25 Poll.
Results 2021
Tennessee Football finished 7-6 last season with an overtime loss in the Music City Bowl. Here’s a look at each of their 2021 games:
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|PLACE
|against Bowling Green
|W, 38-6
|Thursday September 2
|8 p.m
|SEC network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Pittsburgh
|L, 41-34
|Saturday September 11
|12 o’clock
|ESPN
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Tennessee Tech
|W, 56-0
|Saturday September 18
|12 o’clock
|SECN+
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|at Florida
|L, 38-14
|Saturday September 25
|19:00
|ESPN
|Gainesville, Fla.
|at Missouri
|W, 62-24
|Saturday October 2
|12 o’clock
|SEC network
|Columbia, Mo.
|against South Carolina
|W, 45-20
|Saturday October 9
|12 o’clock
|ESPN2
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Ole Miss
|L, 31-26
|Saturday October 16
|7:30 PM
|SEC network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|in Alabama
|L, 52-24
|Saturday October 23
|19:00
|ESPN
|Tuscaloosa, Ala.
|at Kentucky
|W, 45-42
|Saturday November 6
|19:00
|ESPN2
|Lexington, Ky.
|against Georgia
|L, 41-17
|Saturday November 13
|3:30 pm
|CBS
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against South Alabama
|W, 60-14
|Saturday November 20
|7:30 PM
|ESPNU
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Vanderbilt
|W, 45-21
|Saturday November 27
|3:45 pm
|SEC network
|Knoxville, Tenn.
|against Purdue (Music City Bowl)
|L, 48-45 (OT)
|Thursday December 30
|3 p.m
|ESPN
|Nashville, Tenn.
TV SCHEDULE: View game times, TV channels, and scores of every college football game
Playoff College Football 2022
The 2022-2023 season marks the ninth season of the College Football Playoff era. Below is the full schedule of the 2022-23 College Football Playoff. Here is the full 2022-23 college football bowls schedule.
CFP schedule
|ROUND
|GAME
|DATE
|PLACE
|STADIUM
|Semi-finals
|Peach bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz stadium
|Semi-finals
|Fiesta Bowl
|December 31, 2022
|Glendale, Arizona
|State Farm stadium
|Championship
|CFP National Championship
|January 9
2023
|Inglewood, California
|SoFi stadium
The CFP National Championship will air on ESPN during primetime. Los Angeles will host for the first time.
HISTORY: Who has the most college football national championships?
|
Sources
https://www.ncaa.com/news/football/article/2022-11-30/2022-tennessee-football-schedule-dates-times-tv-channels-scores
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
