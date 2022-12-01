EMU Bluejacks Varsity Hockey scores a win against Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut @ the MARC





TINA L. SCOTT

EDITOR East Merrill Newman United (EMU) Bluejacks Varsity Hockey Team kicked off their season with a non-conference game at the Merrill Area Recreation Complex (MARC) against the Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut Varsity Hockey Team on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Bluejacks were on fire and flame in the first period and scored five points, the first of which came less than 90 seconds into the game, scored by #26 Sergei Wunsch with an assist from #6 Parker Klebenow. #6 Klebenow then scored the next run for the Bluejacks with an assist from #18 Kaeden Grusnick and #26 Wunsch. #23 Nick Townsend scored with an assist from #4 Owen Reeves, then #17 Zach Pagel scored a goal with an assist from #6 Klebenow and scored a second time just 24 seconds later, unassisted. Chequamegon was still scoreless going into the second period.

The Blackjacks took another five points in the second period, with #12 Brody Trantow (assist by #18 Grusnick), #17 Pagel (assist by #3 Andrew Franken), #4 Reeves (assist by #27 Nick Bodner and #23 Townsend), #26 Wunsch (unassisted) and #5 Landon Bennett (assisted by #18 Grusnick) all scored for the EMU team.

Late in the second period, Chequamegon got on the board with a run scored by their #5 (assisted by their #13).

In the third period, the Bluejacks scored #18 Grusnick with an assist from #17 Pagel and #3 Franken at 5:13. Then the two teams battled it out until Chequamegon got another point on the board, unassisted, by their #10 almost 12 minutes into the third period.

The Bluejacks reached the final score of the game at 4:45 PM, with #6 Klebenow scoring that goal with an assist from #26 Wunsch to make the final score 12-2 for an EMU Bluejacks victory.

During the game, the Bluejacks were awarded two interference penalties, one in each of the first two periods, while Chequamegon also took two stumbling penalties, one in the first period and the other in the third.

Jake Furrer, goaltender for the Bluejacks, made a total of 14 saves in the game, including 7 in the first period, 5 in the second, and 2 in the last.

Chequamegons goalie made even more saves in total35 – a testimony to the Bluejacks’ attack which, without the benefit of Chequamegons goalie’s skills, would have resulted in even more Bluejacks goals.

Game Highlights: Bluejacks Zach Pagel, Kaden Grusnick and Sergei Wunsch led the way with a four-point night, assistant coach Greg Glovinski said. Parker Klebenow also had a three-point night.

And Landon Bennett scored his first Varsity goal, he added. Box Score

Chequamegon 2 @ East Merrill Newman United 12

