Women’s Volleyball Opens Friday’s NCAA Tournament at Rec Hall





TICKETS UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State welcomes UMBC, UCF and Yale this weekend for the first two rounds of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Coming in as the No. 4 seed in their quadrant of the series and the No. 11 ranked team in the country, the Lions open the tournament with a match against UMBC on Friday at 7:30 PM. UCF, a No. 5 seed in the quadrant and the No. 21 ranked team in the AVCA Coaches Poll, against Yale at 5 p.m. The winners of the two first round matches will meet in the second round at Rec Hall on Saturday at 6:30 PM. WEEKEND SCHEDULE

First round

Friday December 2 5pm | Yale (23-2, 13-1 ivy) vs. #5 UCF (27-1, 19-1AAC) | Watch | Live statistics

7:30 pm | UMBC (17-8, 7-3 America East) at #4 Penn State (24-7, 13-7 B1G) | Watch | Live statistics Second round

Saturday December 3 6:30 pm | Yale/UCF winner versus UMBC/Penn State winner

Parking For women’s volleyball games, fans are requested to park on the Nittany Deck or West Deck. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate of $6.00 through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 23:59 on the day before each event. Event day parking is $10.00 per vehicle and is cash only/can be purchased through the ParkMobile app.

Parking for all non-football athletic events is administered by Penn State Transportation Services. For more information or questions, please visittransport.psu.eduor email [email protected] CLEAR BAG POLICY SERIES HISTORY Penn State is 3-0 all-time against UMBC, winning in 1981, 2004 and 2018. The two most recent games were played in Rec Hall. The teams meet for the first time in the NCAA Tournament.

Penn State and UCF played each other for the first time last season. The Lions won 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-19) in Orlando. Ali Holland had five kills and four blocks in the win.

Penn State is 10-0 in a series with Yale that dates back to 1978. The Lions have never lost a set to the Bulldogs, most recently winning 3-0 in 2017. EXPLORE THE OPPOSITION UMBC is 17-8 overall and went 7-3 in the Americas East before winning the conference tournament for the third consecutive year. Aysia Miller was named America East Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 4.2 points per set.

UCF is 27-1 overall and went 19-1 as they tied for the American Athletic Conference title. The Knights have won 15 consecutive games, with the last loss coming in Houston on October 7. McKenna Melville, who has more than 2,500 career kills, was named the AAC Player of the Year, while Amber Olson was the Setter of the Year.

Yale is 23-2 overall and went 13-1 in the Ivy League before winning the conference tournament. Carly Diehl and Audrey Leak were voted first team All-Ivy League. PENN STATE IN ROUND OF 64 Penn State is 23-0 in the NCAA Tournament round of 64 since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1998.

The Lions are 69-2 in sets played during that stretch, dropping one set to Howard in 2017 and one to Towson in 2021.

The 23 wins came against 14 different teams from nine current conferences.

Rec Hall was the venue for 22 of the 23 games. NATIONAL RANKING TRACK Penn State was ranked No. 11 in the most recent AVCA Coaches Poll.

The Lions have now been ranked for 518 consecutive weeks, dating back to the end of the 1988 season.

