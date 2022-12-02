Sports
Penn State, James Franklin, Rose Bowl
Penn State would be gearing up for another football game at Beaver Stadium in a few weeks.
In a way, one of the greatest home games ever.
What would you think of the playoff-bound Nittany Lions against Clemson a week before Christmas?
That’s what the Lions, No. 8 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, would be looking at if the recently announced expanded college football playoff system were now in effect. Instead, the 12-team playoff will begin in 2024.
Under the new system, the field will be composed of the six conference champions and the six highest ranked non-conference champions. The top four seeds would have an open date and only play in the quarterfinals.
The first reconfigured national championships will be held January 20, 2025 in Atlanta and January 19, 2026 in Miami.
Here’s how the new system could most impact Penn State:
Penn State, Beaver Stadium in December?
The first round of the new 12-team system in 2024 will kick off in late December at “the home court of the higher-ranking team or other location designated by the higher-ranking institution”.
That means Beaver Stadium could easily get an extra, ever-important date.
Rose Bowl path is cleared:Penn State’s Big Postseason Plans: How to Land the Lions in the Rose Bowl
While home field court is an important factor in college football, it means more at Penn State. Beaver Stadium is the second largest stadium (106,572) in the country. It is also perhaps the loudest and most difficult for opponents to manage, especially during a late “White Out”.
In addition, Penn State players should be accustomed to playing in potentially cold, adverse weather after a November run through the Big Ten. Not so much for potential opponents from the South and Southwest.
Take this year: The Lions would face No. 9 Clemson at Beaver Stadium. The winner could face an inactive Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
The only question: What impact would the country’s largest, most vocal student section have left on a late-December game when hardly anyone is still on campus for vacation?
Penn State a regular playoff participant
No Power Five program can be helped by a playoff expansion anymore, at least if we consider recent history.
While the Lions have never qualified for the four-team playoffs since their inception in 2014, they would now have made it to a 12-team field on five occasions: in each 2016-19 season and again this year.
Penn State has had very good teams since James Franklin took over, but never an “elite” 11-1 or undefeated regular season to make it to the last four. Of course, the Lions have also worked in arguably the toughest division in college football, the Big Ten East.
Major building block for 2023:The NFL Can Wait: Why Olu Fashanu Will Return to Penn State in 2023
The Lions were also a promising Top 10 team in 2020 before COVID delayed and shortened the season and the Lions never had the services of All-America hopefuls Micah Parsons and Journey Brown.
Translation: They’ve been good enough to regularly qualify for a 12-team playoff field and should continue to perform as such. The Lions expect to be a Top 10 preseason team again in 2023.
Penn State hiring boost expected
The Nittany Lions already regularly bring consensus into the top 15 recruiting classes under Franklin.
But the appeal of being a regular playoff contender should mean even more and even help lock down some recruiting battles. It’s about perceived reputation and status and what that program can potentially do for the future of recruits.
They want to perform and develop on the highest possible stage.
This important calling card could be of particular interest in Penn State’s already-important DMV region, the area that runs from Delaware, through Maryland and into Washington, DC and Virginia.
Penn State already has a strong foothold in one of the most fertile recruiting areas in the country, particularly in terms of long-standing relationships with schools and coaches and alumni. Making the playoffs could certainly be a tipping point for some, like elite difference makers the team often fell short of landing 5-star quarterbacks and offensive and defensive linemen.
Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at[email protected] and follow him on Twitter @YDRPennState.
|
