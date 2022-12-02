Australian Open: Tennis Australia unveils ‘tennis summer’ calendar ahead of first Grand Slam of 2023





Tennis Australia, the tournament organizers of the Australian Open, has prepared its calendar ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The majority of the world’s best players will head Down Under shortly before the start of 2023 to begin their preparations for the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 16. But before the Slam, there are plenty of WTA and ATP tournaments that will take place in every major city across the country. Tennis Djokovic will start the 2023 season at the Adelaide 250 event YESTERDAY AT 9:57 PM The Australian tennis summer kicks off with the new United Cup team event. The combined ATP and WTA tournament begins on December 29 and runs through January 8 with matches in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. The final four legs of the competition will take place at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8. Running alongside the event is the first leg of two Adelaide International tournaments. Adelaide International 1 will simultaneously host a WTA 500 tournament and an ATP 250 tournament in the southern city from January 1-8. Week 2 of the schedule, which begins January 9, sees the Australian Open qualifying kick off, in which 128 men and women compete to reach the Grand Slam. But for those already guaranteed seats, Adelaide International 2 will be played alongside Hobart International all week; a WTA 250 event. Once the preparatory tournaments are over, the Australian Open will begin in Melbourne Park. The women’s final will take place on Saturday, January 28 and the men’s final on January 29. The ‘summer of tennis’ also includes the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions. FULL SUMMER OF TENNIS SCHEDULE December 29 – January 8 United Cup Group Stages (December 29 – January 4) Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

United Cup Final Four (January 6-8): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW

Category: ATP/WTA mixed team competition

Draw Size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, maximum eight players per country January 1-8 Adelaide International 1 Location: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw Size: ATP and WTA – 32 singles / 24 doubles January 1-7 Canberra International Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT

Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60

Draw size: ATP – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF – 32 singles, 16 doubles January 9-12 Australian Open Qualifier Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 men and women January 9-14 Adelaide International 2 Location: The Drive, Adelaide, SA

Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250

Draw size: WTA – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP – 28 singles, 24 doubles January 9-14 Hobart International Location: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS

Category: WTA 250

Size draw: 32 singles, 16 doubles January 10-14 Victorian wheelchair open Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic

Category: ITF 1 Series

Draw Size: 32 Men’s Singles, 24 Women’s Singles, 16 Quad Singles, 16 Boys’ Singles January 13-18 Traralgon Junior International Location: Traralgon Tennis Center, Traralgon, Vic

Category: J1

Size draw: 64 singles, 32 doubles January 16-29 Australian Open Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic

Category: Grand Slam

Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles January 16-30 Melbourne Wheelchair Open Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne

Category: ITF Superseries

Size draw: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles January 21-28 AO Junior Championships Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Junior Grand Slam

Size draw: 64 singles, 32 doubles January 24-28 AO wheelchair championships Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne

Category: Grand Slam

Draw Size: 16 Men’s Singles, 16 Women’s Singles, 8 Quad Singles – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis Exclusive: ‘We need him’ – Ferrero says Djokovic’s presence is crucial to Alcaraz’s development 29/11/2022 AT 4:47 PM Tennis Who could be number 1 next for the first time in 2023? 29/11/2022 AT 2:04 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/australian-open/2022/australian-open-tennis-australia-reveal-summer-of-tennis-calendar-ahead-of-first-grand-slam-of-2023_sto9252355/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos