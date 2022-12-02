Sports
Australian Open: Tennis Australia unveils ‘tennis summer’ calendar ahead of first Grand Slam of 2023
Tennis Australia, the tournament organizers of the Australian Open, has prepared its calendar ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year.
The majority of the world’s best players will head Down Under shortly before the start of 2023 to begin their preparations for the Australian Open, which kicks off on January 16.
But before the Slam, there are plenty of WTA and ATP tournaments that will take place in every major city across the country.
The final four legs of the competition will take place at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena from January 6-8.
Running alongside the event is the first leg of two Adelaide International tournaments. Adelaide International 1 will simultaneously host a WTA 500 tournament and an ATP 250 tournament in the southern city from January 1-8.
Week 2 of the schedule, which begins January 9, sees the Australian Open qualifying kick off, in which 128 men and women compete to reach the Grand Slam.
But for those already guaranteed seats, Adelaide International 2 will be played alongside Hobart International all week; a WTA 250 event.
Once the preparatory tournaments are over, the Australian Open will begin in Melbourne Park.
The women’s final will take place on Saturday, January 28 and the men’s final on January 29.
The ‘summer of tennis’ also includes the Canberra International, an ATP Challenger and ITF event, as well as wheelchair tournaments and junior competitions.
FULL SUMMER OF TENNIS SCHEDULE
December 29 – January 8
United Cup
- Group Stages (December 29 – January 4) Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Qld; RAC Arena, Perth, WA; Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
- United Cup Final Four (January 6-8): Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, NSW
- Category: ATP/WTA mixed team competition
- Draw Size: Six groups of three countries, 18 countries in total, maximum eight players per country
January 1-8
Adelaide International 1
- Location: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
- Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
- Draw Size: ATP and WTA – 32 singles / 24 doubles
January 1-7
Canberra International
- Venue: Canberra Tennis Centre, Canberra, ACT
- Category: ATP Challenger Tour / ITF W60
- Draw size: ATP – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ITF – 32 singles, 16 doubles
January 9-12
Australian Open Qualifier
- Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw size: 128 men and women
January 9-14
Adelaide International 2
- Location: The Drive, Adelaide, SA
- Category: WTA 500 / ATP 250
- Draw size: WTA – 32 singles, 16 doubles; ATP – 28 singles, 24 doubles
January 9-14
Hobart International
- Location: Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart, TAS
- Category: WTA 250
- Size draw: 32 singles, 16 doubles
January 10-14
Victorian wheelchair open
- Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: ITF 1 Series
- Draw Size: 32 Men’s Singles, 24 Women’s Singles, 16 Quad Singles, 16 Boys’ Singles
January 13-18
Traralgon Junior International
- Location: Traralgon Tennis Center, Traralgon, Vic
- Category: J1
- Size draw: 64 singles, 32 doubles
January 16-29
Australian Open
- Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Vic
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw size: 128 singles, 64 doubles
January 16-30
Melbourne Wheelchair Open
- Venue: Hume Tennis Centre, Melbourne
- Category: ITF Superseries
- Size draw: 32 men’s singles, 24 women’s singles, 24 quad singles, 16 boys’ singles
January 21-28
AO Junior Championships
- Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
- Category: Junior Grand Slam
- Size draw: 64 singles, 32 doubles
January 24-28
AO wheelchair championships
- Location: Melbourne Park, Melbourne
- Category: Grand Slam
- Draw Size: 16 Men’s Singles, 16 Women’s Singles, 8 Quad Singles
– – –
