Named National-Best Five All-Region – Stanford University Athletics





STANFORD, California Stanford placed a national best four players in the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region first team, adding one more to the third team, following the 2022 Pac-12 Championship season. Stanford placed a national best four players in the 2022 United Soccer Coaches All-Pacific Region first team, adding one more to the third team, following the 2022 Pac-12 Championship season. In addition to being the only program in the country with four first-team selections, Stanford’s five total honors are tied for most nationally. Seniors Maya doms and Kennedy Westly joined the freshmen Eliza Evans and Jasmine Aikey on the first team while junior goalkeeper Ryan Campbell was selected in the third team. Evans and Aikey are the only two freshmen in the country to earn a spot on a first team. For Doms, the selection is her second in as many years after entering the first team in 2021. The Davis, California native earned All-Pac-12 first-team honors this year as she appeared in 18 games and started 15. featured on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list prior to this year, scored four goals and added five assists for a total of 13 points. Wesley was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection after starting all 22 games at center back. The Rossmoor, California native helped Stanford to 12 shutouts and limited opponents to just 0.55 goals and 8.60 shots per game. Wesley was named to College Soccer News’ National Team of the Week on October 3. Campbell was a three-time Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Week selection while earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 third team. The United Soccer Coaches National Player of the Week on November 2, she started 21 of Stanford’s 22 games and allowed only 11 goals (0.55 per game) while making 56 saves and posting a career-best eight solo shutouts. In addition to those clean sheets, Campbell combined four more for the Cardinal. She finished the season second in the Pac-12 in goals against average and save percentage (.836). Doms, Wesley and Campbell were all previously named College Sports Communicators Academic All-District first team. Aikey was named to the All-Pac-12 second team after scoring a team-best 10 goals with three assists for 23 points. Aikey appeared in all 22 games for the Cardinal, including starting 16 in her inaugural campaign. The Palo Alto, California native contributed a hat trick and a four-goal game as a freshman scored four goals in the NCAA first-round win over San Jose State on Nov. 11. She would add another goal against BYU on November 17. to finish the postseason run with five. Evans, the 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, landed on the All-Pac-12 first team and was named Pac-12 Defender of the Week twice. Evans started 19 games for the Cardinal, scoring three goals, all winners. Evans’ goal against No. 1 UCLA proved all the Cardinal needed to eliminate the Bruins on October 14. A staple in the center of the Cardinal’s backguard, Evans helped Stanford to 12 shutouts this year. Pac-12 champion Stanford, appearing for the 31st NCAA tournament in program history, finished the year with an overall record of 17-2-3. The Pac-12 title was the 10th in 20 seasons played under Knowles Family Director of Women’s Soccer Paul Ratcliffe .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2022/12/1/womens-soccer-national-best-five-named-all-region.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos