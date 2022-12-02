Full Australian Summer of Tennis Schedule for 2023 Revealed

It’s officially summer in Australia and that means the annual ‘tennis summer’ is just around the corner.

Tennis Australia has revealed the full schedule of events taking place leading up to the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023, the Australian Open.

The calendar features a combination of ATP and WTA competitions, as well as a brand new mixed tournament.

Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT have all been selected to host various warm-up events.

The ‘tennis summer’ of 2023 kicks off at the end of December with the group stage of the inaugural United Cup, which pits countries against each other in a mixed-team competition.

The semi-finals and final of the tournament will take place between January 6 and 8.

Elsewhere, the Adelaide International will host its two events again next year, along with tournaments in Canberra and Hobart.

Melbourne will host the Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open and the Melbourne Wheelchair Open in mid-January, while the Traralgon Juniors will be held in regional Victoria.

January 16 marks the start of the 2023 Australian Open, which is expected to conclude on January 29.

Full Australian 2023 ‘summer of tennis’ schedule