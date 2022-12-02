Game Example: Minnesota Wild hosts the Connor McDavids team, the Edmonton Oilers





How do you solve a problem like McDaaavid? Well, the Edmonton Oilers has just eight wins to his last 28 encounters with the Minnesota Wild. That’s an amazing record for Minnesota’s ability to close out the league’s biggest star. Most of the time, though, that’s with the help of Jonas Brodin who usually is Lights out defend against him. Wild vs. Oilers When: 7:00 PM CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM Not to say too much about it, but this was it last night: Even without Jonas Brodin, who has a lower body injury and will miss tonight’s game, the Wilds defense has been solid enough over the past few games. They have won three of their last four games. So hopefully Jared Spurgeon will stick to McDavid as much as glue like Brodin usually does. Edmonton has other strong players in their back pockets that the Wild need to keep up with. Leon Draisatl has four goals in a three-game streak and six goals in six games. The team’s track records this season are not remarkably different. Minnesota is 10-9-2 and Edmonton is 13-10-0. Minnesota isn’t without their own firepower either. While they haven’t been strong 5-on-5 this season, Kirill Kaprizov holds a franchise record with a streak of 9 game points. Ryan Reaves might not be playing tonight because he was flying back to New York to pack up and get his life moving, so he didn’t practice with the team. There are rumors that the GREEF line will be reunited. The combined forces of Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek (who has been very good for several games now) and Marcus Foligno were excellent at 5-on-5 hockey last season and have had few. chances to rekindle that magic so far this season. It would be Minnesota one world good to have access to that security blanket again, especially against a team with such offensive firepower. Projected Wild Lineup: Kirill Kaprizov Sam Steel Matting Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway Joel Eriksson-Ek Marcus Foligno

Nic Petan Frederick Gaudreau Matt Boldy

Bricklayer Shaw Connor Dewar Ryan Reaves Jake Middleton Jared Spurgeon

Alex Goligoski Matt Dumba

Calen Addison Jon Merrill Marc-Andre Fleury will start. Take the bottom six and blue line with a grain of salt, the Wild went against Arizona with seven defenders and 11 forwards and chose to scratch Petan. The Wild remembered Andrej Sustr. I don’t know if that means he plays tonight and goes the Wild with 7D or if he goes along for the upcoming road trip, and the Wild goes with the traditional 12 and 6 and plays Petan. Puck drop is at 7:00 PM CT. Burning questions Will Connor let go of McDavid without Jonas Brodin as his shadow? It bears repeating: Jonas Brodin is awesome against Connor McDavid. Not having him tonight is a great loss to the team. Especially against a team that is so good at 5-on-5 hockey. Hopefully I’m still just ogling McDavid’s play last night and making unnecessary catastrophe. Time will tell! Can Boldy continue his small scoring streak? Matt Boldy had a very strong start to the season, enough to discuss whether he was in Kirill Kaprizov’s ranks as the best player in the Wild. That was followed by a bit of a scoring slump though (admittedly this matched the Wilds’ general scoring slump, this was only partly an individual issue.) But that seems to have turned around for him over the last few games, he went from an eight game drought to 3 goals in 3 games. We need goals from more than just Kaprizov so hopefully this will continue. Bye!

