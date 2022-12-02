In Turkmenistan: Ban on the sale of tobacco products to persons under 21, increased excise duties on alcohol and tobacco products, plans to purchase a new batch of buses in Korea and other news





1. In Turkmenistan, amendments to the law “Protection of the health of citizens from exposure to tobacco smoke and the consequences of the consumption of tobacco products” have come into force. The changes concern the minimum age for the purchase of tobacco products. In accordance with the amendments, the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 will be banned in the country. In addition, the law stipulates that places where tobacco products are sold must display signs warning that the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 is prohibited. 2. From January 1, 2023, the excise duty rates for manufactured alcoholic products and alcohol and tobacco products imported into the country will be changed in Turkmenistan. For example, the excise duty on strong alcoholic beverages produced in the country was increased from 53% to 61% of the customs value, and the excise duty on tobacco products imported into the territory of Turkmenistan increased from 93% to 116%. 3. Turkmenistan plans to buy a large batch of oversized buses and cars from the Republic of Korea. This issue is currently pending. It should be noted that so far about two thousand cars and passenger buses have been sent to Turkmenistan from the Republic of Korea. 4. The law of Turkmenistan “On military service and military service” clarifies the reasons for deferring conscription for military service of civilians. The law provides that deferment of conscription for military service is granted to those who wish to take entrance examinations for higher and secondary vocational education institutions in Turkmenistan and abroad in the year of graduation from general education institutions and special education institutions. 5. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov will hold talks in Moscow on December 6. Meredov will arrive in Russia to attend the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Economic Cooperation Commission. The parties intend to discuss the main topics of Turkmen-Russian cooperation, current issues of the regional and international agenda, as well as the interaction of the two countries in multilateral formats. 6. Ashgabat hosted the championship on the sports version of the game “What? Where? When?”. The tournament was attended by 20 teams, including experts from specialized schools and universities, as well as experienced players with years of experience in intellectual games. The competition consisted of 5 rounds of 12 questions each. This year, the “Va-Bank” team became the champion of Turkmenistan. 7. Soon it will be possible not to switch off mobile phones on European airlines’ planes, or rather not to put them in flight mode. 5G wireless communication will appear on board the aircraft, allowing you to use mobile communication and the Internet during the flight. 8. At an auction in New York, the props of the most famous Hollywood films were put up for sale. In total there are 400 lots for sale, including the famous motorcycle from the Terminator, which the character Arnold Schwarzenegger rode. The starting price of the motorcycle is 125 thousand dollars. Also waiting for their buyers is a golden ticket from the painting “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and the shield of Captain America from “Avengers: Endgame”. 9. The Table Tennis Federation of Turkmenistan held a three-day tournament among athletes born in 2011-2016. The match was attended by 62 small racket masters, who competed for individual awards in men’s and women’s competitions. According to the results of 3 days of competition, Nazim Durdyev became the leader in the ranking among boys, and Elina Ahmedova turned out to be the best among girls. The tournament was organized to popularize table tennis in Turkmenistan, identify talents among athletes and analyze the work done with the smallest table tennis masters.

