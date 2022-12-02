Craft named for 2022 Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team





PHILADELPHIA UNC wide receiver Tylee Craft has been named as one of five members of the 2022 Rare Disease Champion Team, Uplifting Athletes announced Thursday. Since 2009, Uplifting Athletes has been honored to honor individuals from athletic college whose commitment to effecting positive change in the rare disease community as part of itsChampion Team Rare Diseases. Each team member shares his or her experience to inspire hope for a future where no one affected by a rare disease feels alone. The full 2022 Uplifting Rare Disease Champion team: JD Bertrand, University of Notre Dame Football, is recognized for going above and beyond as a rare disease advocate and chapter leader. During its years with the Uplifting Athletes Notre Dame Chapter, the team raised more than $54,000 to support the Uplifting Athletes mission and brought dozens of South Bend locals and families with rare diseases together as one community through Uplifting Experiences .

is recognized for going above and beyond as a rare disease advocate and chapter leader. During its years with the Uplifting Athletes Notre Dame Chapter, the team raised more than $54,000 to support the Uplifting Athletes mission and brought dozens of South Bend locals and families with rare diseases together as one community through Uplifting Experiences . Max Blaschke, Western Illinois University Football, is recognized for proving that a rare diagnosis of epilepsy does not limit the chances of becoming a Division 1 collegiate athlete.

Jenny Cape, University of Iowa Women’s Soccer, is the first woman and first football player to be nominated and selected for this team. Cape is being recognized for her perseverance overcoming two rounds with a rare blood disorder to continue playing the game she loves while raising awareness for her condition.

Tylee Craft University of North Carolina Soccer, is being recognized for using his platform as a student-athlete to inspire others as he battles a rare lung cancer.

Aristotle Thompson, University of California Football,is being recognized for his and his family’s work establishing a foundation that raises money for medical equipment, including helmets, for children with epilepsy. Coach Thompson shares the story of how epilepsy has affected his family and raises awareness nationally. “As we continue to evolve as an organization, so does our rare disease team. We are proud to introduce our most diverse team yet,” said Rob Long, executive director of Uplifting Athletes. “As the team has evolved, the impact the members of our rare disease team have had on the rare disease community has remained steadfast. We are proud to recognize these individuals for using their platform to help those around them to inspire and give hope, now and in the future.” Inspired by former Boston College and New York Giants linebacker Mark Herzlich and his public battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, the trophy awarded to each champion features a likeness of Herzlich in recognition of the considerable awareness they have raised for the community of rare diseases. Each member of the 2022 Rare Disease Champion Team will be celebrated during theUplifting Athletes Young Investigator Drafton Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.Registration is now open. *** About uplifting athletes Uplifting Athletes is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 that uses the power of sport to build a community that invests in the lives of people affected by rare diseases. Since its inception, Uplifting Athletes has raised more than $7 million by engaging athletes to positively impact the rare disease community by driving action and funding research. For more information on Uplifting Athletes, visitwww.upliftingathletes.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goheels.com/news/2022/12/1/football-craft-named-to-2022-uplifting-athletes-rare-disease-champion-team.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos