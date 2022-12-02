England make history in Pakistan by scoring 506-4 on the first day with four players hitting centuries | Cricket news

England’s cricket brand ‘Bazball’ flourished on its first outing abroad as Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook took the tourists to a record-breaking 506-4 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi for centuries.

England became the first side to score 500 runs on the opening day of a Test, led by Crawley (122 from 111), Duckett (107 from 110), Pope (108 from 104) and Brook (101no from 81).

Crawley completed an 86-ball hundred, the fastest by an England opener in Test cricket, while opening partner Duckett scored a first ton of 105 in his first red ball appearance for his country since 2016 when the pair put up 233 for the first wicket on a quiet pitch after skipper Ben Stokes chose to bat.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Watch the best bits from Zak Crawley’s 86-ball century, the fastest by an England opener in Test cricket



Pope then reached three figures from 90 deliveries in the evening session before Brook – who shared a fourth wicket stand of 176 with Pope – raced to a first Test century of 80 as darkness began to descend, after beating Pakistani spinner Saud Shakeel six had beaten four times in a short time before.

At this point Brook was on 84 from 64 balls and within sight of the fastest Test hundred by an Englishman, but that remains Gilbert Jessop’s 76-ball attempt against Australia at The Kia Oval in 1902, with Brook’s hundred the third fastest of the team.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Harry Brook hits six fours in an over from Pakistan Saud Shakeel’s bowling in Rawalpindi



However, England galloped past the most runs previously scored on a Test match day in Pakistan – 417 – with a run rate over the 75 overs standing at a whopping 6.74.

The attacking style of cricket under head coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes that had produced six of seven wins during the home summer was already evident in the 14-run first over, with Crawley hitting three fours – one sharp, two timed – at the Pakistani fast naseem shah.

England delivered on McCullum’s pre-series vow that they would take their reckless style down the road, with Crawley and Duckett’s fifty-stand secured within nine overs, their century volley within 14 and the tourists lunching at 174-0, the most runs they have ever rallied in the first session, having hit 28 boundaries in 27 overs and achieved a daring run rate of 6.44.

Friday, December 2, 4:45 a.m





Pope and Brook in particular continued the carnage as skipper Stokes (34 no off 15) hit six fours and a six in a late cameo before bad light caused an early stoppage.

Pakistan is paralyzed by the absence of main bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi due to surgery for appendicitis and right knee problem. often inaccurate.

Statistics from England’s record-breaking day 174 – England’s score at lunchtime, their highest in the first session of a Test

– England’s score at lunchtime, their highest in the first session of a Test 83 – Number of balls it took England to reach three figures, a new record

– Number of balls it took England to reach three figures, a new record 86 – Number of balls it took Crawley to reach one hundred – fastest by an opener in England

– Number of balls it took Crawley to reach one hundred – fastest by an opener in England 6.44 – England’s run rate, the highest total of the first session in CricViz’s database, dating back to 2008

Illness has no undue influence on England’s attack

A day earlier, runs of a different sort had poured into England with illness sweeping the camp – sparking talks over whether or not to postpone the test start to Friday, but the Stokes side announced on Thursday morning that they would can play. a team, so the game went on as planned.

The only change to the XI England had named on Tuesday was Will Jacks for ailing Surrey teammate Ben Foakes. absence.

Pope did not need to put on his batting gloves until the 36th as Crawley and Duckett dominated Pakistan in the opening stages of England’s first Test in Pakistan since 2005, with tours suspended following the attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Watch the moment Crawley took his third Test hundred, and second against Pakistan



Crawley drove and pulled his way to 21 boundaries, while Duckett – preferred to Keaton Jennings as Crawley’s opening partner – swept, swept back and hit 15 fours on his Test comeback.

Crawley’s scoring speed looked on course to become the seventh man, and the first Englishman, to score a century before lunch in the opening session of a Test.

The Kent batsman fell nine runs short of that target at the interval, but completed his third Testton and second against Pakistan – following his mammoth 267 against them in The Ageas Bowl in 2020 – early in the second session, after hitting an lbw- resigned. Naseem at 99.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Ben Duckett scored his first Test hundred from 105 balls in his first red ball appearance for England since 2016



Duckett also reached triple digits, but then dropped out of the assessment of debuting Pakistani leg spinner Mahmood with DRS now fully operational again after a previous outage – Duckett was beset by technology shortly after Crawley was saved by it.

There was no save for Crawley as Mahmood’s fellow debutant Rauf reverse swung a fine pitch through the gate and later over as England fell to 235-2 after losing both openers in the space of nine balls.

Those wickets didn’t cause a collapse as Pope partnered for half a century with Joe Root (23) – who was eventually pinned on the sweep by Mahmood – then 176 with Brook, who has taken Jonny Bairstow’s spot in the England side. his Yorkshire teammate broke his leg on a golf course.

For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



Ollie Pope became England’s third centurion of the day…



For a more accessible video player, use the Chrome browser



And then Brook became fourth!



Pope’s third Test ton and Brook’s first Test fifty were clinked close together just under an hour after the final session, with Brook hitting two of the three sixes England had collected on the day and then Shakeel hitting six successive fours in the 68th over .

After Pope was away for a review of another debutant Ali, it was Stokes on the other side to watch Brook stroke Naseem’s throw half way through the game to become the fourth man of a hundred on a remarkable day.

Stokes also had his fun on the featherbed of a surface, with one of his seven boundaries taking England past 500.

Watch day two of the first Test between Pakistan and England, in Rawalpindi, live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event on Friday. Set up starts at 4:45 am, for the first ball at 5:00 am.