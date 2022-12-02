OHSAA football state championship scores, video





CANTON Many familiar faces will gather at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium this weekend. The Ohio High School Athletic Association football championships are back in town for the second year in a row and so are many recent champions, as well as Ohio’s 2022 Mr. Football. Marion Local, which won its Ohio-record 12th OHSAA state championship a year ago, is back. So does defending Division I state champion St. Edward. Hoban, New Bremen and Kirtland all won state titles in 2020. This year’s Division I game is a rematch, with Springfield looking to reverse last year’s result with St. Edward. The Division VII game, New Bremen and Warren JFK, is a rematch of the 2020 Finals. The Division VI, Kirtland and Marion Local is a rematch from 2018, which Kirtland won as part of last year’s 55-game winning streak in Canton was broken by Versailles. The Final opens Thursday-evening with Hoban and Toledo Central Catholic playing for the Division II. These two also met in 2015 when both were in Division III and Hoban won his first ever state title. Since then, the Knights have won four more. They arrive in Canton with Mr. Football 3,000-yard rusher Lamar Sperling leads the way in tonight’s 7:30 p.m. game. Check back here throughout the weekend for live score updates from all seven games. Thursday Division II: Hoban 21, Toll. Central Catholic 28, FINAL TCC beat Hoban 130-53 in the first quarter and also took advantage of a Hoban turnover to take a 14-0 lead. Ty’Waun Clark scored both TDs for TCC on runs of 1 and 24 yards. TCC running back Chris Edmonds set up the first TD with a 48-yard run while gaining 69 yards on seven carries. Lamar Sperling gained 58 yards on eight carries for Hoban. Runs of 13 and 28 yards to open the second quarter helped put Sperling over 100 yards for the game, but a turnover ruined that drive and left TCC firmly in control of the game. Braden Awls intercepted a Hoban pass and returned that 90 yards for a touchdown and a 21-0 lead with 9:22 left in the first half. … However, Sperling and the Knights answered back with a TD drive fueled by Mr. Football. He scored on an 8-yard TD run with 6:37 left in the first half, and his rushing total stands at 191 yards on 16 carries. … TCC pushed its lead back to 28-7 when Clark threw a 15-yard TD pass to Durye’a Hall with 1:24 left in the half. … Hoban defeated TCC 190-182 despite trailing by 21 points. Sperling went to the half with 197 yards on 18 carries. Sperling got loose for a 49-yard TD run with 7:50 left in the third quarter to cut Hoban’s deficit to 28-14. He is at 254 yards on 22 carriers. He added a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute of the quarter, cutting TCC’s lead to 28–21. He is now at 324 yards with 30 bearers. … TCC flips Hoban on downs with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter to maintain its 28-21 lead. … Hoban gets the ball back with 15 seconds left on his own 17 with no timeouts left. Toledo Central Catholic wins its first state championship since 2014 and fourth overall, all under current head coach Greg Dempsey.

Hoban 21, Toll. Central Catholic 28, FINAL Ohio Mr. Football plays in Canton:‘An incredible football player’: Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling wins Ohio Mr. Football OHSAA Football State Finals:Hoban, Toledo Central Catholic previewed the OHSAA football state finals in the summer What channel will the Ohio High School Football State Championship games be broadcasted on? Spectrum News 1 will broadcast all seven championship games live on Channel 1. The Spectrum broadcasts are also available on the Spectrum app and OHSAA.TV. The OHSAA radio network will also broadcast all seven games. OHSAA Football State Finals:Marion Local, Coldwater and the Beast of the Border from the OHSAA Football Playoffs, Midwest Athletic Conference Hoban Knights Football:Jayvian Crable ‘doing everything’ to help Hoban advance to an OHSAA football state final 2022 Ohio high school football teams looking for undefeated seasons Six teams arrive in Canton to cap off an undefeated season by becoming state champions. All six appear in three games. On Friday, it’s a pair of 15-0 teams, Ironton and South Range, playing Division V. On Saturday, two more 15-0 teams, Kirtland and Marion Local, will meet in Division VI. Also on Saturday, 15-0 Cincinnati Wyoming will play 14-0 Cleveland Glenville in the final game of the weekend. Last year, Chardon and Marion Local became the first Ohio high school football teams to finish a season 16-0. All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday Division II: Toll. Central Catholic (15-1) def. Hoban (14-2) 28-21 Friday Division V: Ironton (15-0) vs. South Range (15-0), 10.30am

Ironton (15-0) vs. South Range (15-0), 10.30am Division III: Canfield (13-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m

Canfield (13-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m Division I: St. Edward (14-1) v. Springfield (13-1), 7:30 p.m Saturday Division VI: Marion Local (15-0) v Kirtland (15-0), 10.30am

Marion Local (15-0) v Kirtland (15-0), 10.30am Division VII: New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren JFK (13-1), 3 p.m

New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren JFK (13-1), 3 p.m Division IV: Cin. Wyoming (15-0) v Cle. Glenville (14-0), 7:30 p.m 2021 Ohio High School Football State Championship Game Scores Division II Cin. Winton Woods 21, No. 8 Hoban 10 Division IV No. 4 Clinton-Massie29, Youngstown Ursuline 28 Division III No. 1 Chardon 21, No. 2 Hamilton Badin 14 Division I No. 3 St. Edward 23, No. 5 Springfield 13 Division VII No. 1 Marion Local 42, No. 3 Newark Catholic 7Division VI No. 8 Carey 26, No. 6 Coldwater 14Division V No. 8 Versailles 20, No. 1 Kirtland 16

