Wellington Roller Hockey Association Week Highlights #6





The Wellington Roller Hockey Association continued its season at Village Park on Sunday, November 27. Below are capsule recaps of Week 6’s matches. Preparation Panthers 8, Preparation Stars 5 The Prep Panthers broke open a tight 2-1 game in the second period with a trio of goals to lead 5-1 going into the third period. After taking an 8–1 lead early in the third inning, the Stars pulled their goalie in and staged a furious comeback, scoring four goals in the last three minutes of the game. Nolan Cohen of the Panthers led all scorers with four goals. Christopher Akner added a pair, while Justin Spina and Blake Cohen each had a goal to round out the Panthers’ scoring. The Stars were led by Ava Taylor and Cooper Mathwig, each with two goals. Rimon Ghawali also added a goal for the Stars. The Panthers’ Blake Stephan was spectacular between the pipes, making 20 saves for the win. Hayden Mathwig turned off 12 shots for the Stars. Prep Stars 10, Prep Rangers 0 In the early Prep game, the Stars jumped out to a 6-0 lead after the first period over a short-staffed Rangers team en route to a 10-0 win. The Stars had a balanced scoreline, with seven different skaters having goals. Rimon Ghawali led all goalscorers with two goals and an assist for the Stars. Gavin Taccone and Bradley Weinman each added a pair of goals. Additional star scores came from Cooper Mathwig (one goal, one assist), Jordan Candela, Ava Taylor and Amanda Warszycki. The Stars’ Hayden Mathwig swung away all 14 shots in his first shutout win of the season. Jace Stephan was high in the net for the Rangers as he made 11 saves. Junior Panthers 14, Junior Bruins 7 The Junior Panthers jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first period and never looked back in a throwback 3-on-3 game with the Bruins. The Panthers led 9-4 after two periods and finished the game with five goals in the third period. Timothy Holmes played a monster game for the Panthers, leading all goalscorers with a whopping 12 goals. The Bruins’ Matthew Taylor kept pace for most of the day, scoring six goals in a breakaway game. The Panthers’ Ryan Warszycki scored his first goal of the year and provided two assists. Eli Modlin added a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Additional Bruins scoring came from Danil Anzalone (one goal, two assists). Blake Stephan was solid in the victory for the Panthers, turning away 15 shots. Ava Taylor made several big saves for the Bruins as she faced 25 shots. Read more about the competition at www.wellingtonrollerhockey.com.

