On squash and mental health: exclusive interview with world champion Nouran Gohar

For several years now, Egyptian athletes have dominated the international squash scene. Despite originating in England in the 19th century, the fast-moving racquet sport quickly gained popularity in Egypt. Some attribute this to the late Egyptian president Hosni Mubaraks love of the sport, while others argue that it was initially spread when squash clubs were first built for British colonial officers stationed in Cairo and Alexandria. Regardless of the reasons behind its rising popularity, squash quickly became one of the rare individual sports followed by millions of Egyptians.

Currently ranked as the world’s number one female squash player, 25-year-old Nouran Gohar is a rising star in the Egyptian sports scene and the global squash circuit.

The athlete deservedly grabbed a place in this year’s edition Forbes Middle East 30 under 30, after successfully winning eight of the 12 finals in her 2021/22 season. Gohar became the number one in the world for the first time, the same year she graduated cum laude in structural engineering from the American University in Cairo, at the age of 22.

Egyptian Streets spoke to Nouran Gohar about her introduction to the sport, the successes and setbacks of her career and the struggle to take care of her mental health as a professional athlete.

How did you come into contact with squash?

The reason why I started playing squash was because of my father. My whole family, including my mother and my uncle, loved sports. My uncle was a table tennis champion, he went to the Olympics twice and they were African-Arab champions. So for me it was normal to just play table tennis. But my dad used to play squash with his friends just for fun.

Then one day I decided to accompany him to court. I used to do gymnastics and swimming, and I hated both, I didn’t feel like I loved either. . But when I entered the squash court, I thought: this is where I feel comfortable and where I want to spend time.

I was quite old compared to the other kids who started playing squash. Usually we have to start when we are about five or six years old; I started when I was nine. But I just loved it.

How would you rate the sports scene in Egypt, especially squash? Many often criticize the sports scene in Egypt, complaining that the focus is usually only on football and never on individual sports. Would you agree?

I had to write a research paper and I did that about the way people see football compared to other sports, in general, not just in Egypt. Football attracts the attention of the whole world. Squash will never become like football because it is a global thing. But I think things are going better in Egypt, there is more focus on individual sports, especially the ones we are good at, like squash. We also have many events funded by major sponsors, so now is a good time to play squash in Egypt.

Things have really improved in the last three to five years. We will certainly never reach the level of football, but at least people started to realize that we also have athletes and champions in other sports.

What were you looking for when you started playing squash, what were you hoping to achieve? Did you want to become a professional squash player?

I don’t accept being average at anything. I wanted to be a really good player, actually the top player in my age group. I had to win every tournament I went to. In general, I am a very bad loser, I can never accept losing.

In the beginning I just wanted to participate, get medals and have a high ranking. But after finishing high school, when I beat my idol, Nicole David, a nine-year-old world number one and eight-time world champion, I thought, OK, I could be a good player. I didn’t just want to turn pro and be number eight or nine, I wanted to be the top player. So if I didn’t become a top player, I would stick to my other dream, which is to become an architect in one of the top schools.

After high school I didn’t know what I wanted.

I won the junior world championship, which is a great achievement for juniors, and I got very good grades in high school. I was offered many scholarships in the US, such as Harvard and UPenn, and I was offered scholarships in France, in the best universities where I absolutely wanted to study. Another option was professional squash. So I thought, what should I choose now? I decided to take a gap year to decide. When I had the match and beat her, I went from ninth in the world to eighth in just two or three months. I took it as a message from God and decided to focus on squash for now.

Does being a top athlete affect your mental health?

Sure, 100 percent, although people don’t see it.

From the outside it looks like we have a really cool job: traveling the world and meeting new people. Of course, it is a blessing that your work and your passion are the same. But it is very demanding, both physically and mentally. Some days you wake up feeling really tired just to hit the track.

I’ve been doing this for 16 years now and there are a lot of sacrifices that people don’t really see. I’ve missed a lot of lifetime events just to be in a tournament or to compete. If you do the math, it’s 12 tournaments a year, each tournament is almost 10 days, so it’s like being away from home for 120 days in a year let alone the training sessions. It is also emotionally demanding. Sometimes I have breakdowns, it’s hard. It is not easy to be away all the time, in addition to the pressure of the matches, it is also far from easy. But some days are better than others.

The key is knowing when to stop, when to take it easy, and when to relax a bit. It’s also about understanding priorities, and that life isn’t all about squash.

Tell us about a time you hit rock bottom and how you overcame it?

It was in 2018.

I reached number two in the world when I was only 19 years old in January 2017. I was very young and I beat people who were 34 years old; I played very well. I had nothing to lose. Then all of a sudden I got several injuries, I started losing matches I shouldn’t have lost and it started to get really dark. Because I’m the kind of person who doesn’t accept losing, with so many losses, it got very dark.

Confidence is a very important factor in sports. If you don’t have confidence, you can’t perform well. Towards the end of the year I lost the first round in the US Open Squash Championship, and on my way back I decided I’d take six months off to re-evaluate what I was doing because maybe that was it for me and squash .

What people don’t understand is that if you work hard in sports, the results don’t come instantly, they take time. Patience is key. For some it takes years to reach a goal, for others it can be done in a few weeks, it’s about who doesn’t give up. Because I always got results right away, I had to change my mindset and learn to accept that it’s okay not to be on top every time.

When I look back on this journey I am very grateful because I always took it for granted, thinking that everything would be a piece of cake and everything would be easy. When I lost my number two spot and I really wanted it back, I understood how valuable it was.

I learned that all you have to do is focus on hard and consistent work, the result will come naturally. What I have control over is my performance in the courtroom, so I’m going to do everything I can to perform well. Winning or losing is not in my hands. It may seem simple, but it wasn’t that easy to accept and act on. My approach has completely changed.

What is some advice you would give to young athletes?

As cliche as this may sound, if you really want something, just work really hard and God won’t let you down.

When I started playing squash, no one believed I could make the top ten nationally, not even the world rankings. I was old, my body was slim and I started late. With all these factors, everyone thought it was impossible for me to achieve anything.

Family and friends can push and support you, but if it doesn’t come from deep within you, no one will do it for you, you have to do it yourself.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets weekly newsletter! Stay up to date with the latest news, arts and culture headlines, exclusive features and more important stories, delivered straight to your inbox by click here.

The Fruits of Life in Egypt: Stories of a Fakahani

Subscribe to our newsletter