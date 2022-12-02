Florida shows on day 2 of the US Open





GREENBORO, NC. The Florida men’s and women’s swim and dive team finished the second day of the Toyota US Open with six top-five finishes, including a record swim by a volunteer coach Katie Ledecky in the first event of the night. Current Gators Jack Mitchell , Alfonso Mestre , Joshua Liendo , Albert Master and Zoe Dixon assembled impressive performances in the national spotlight, all pushing time off their preliminaries during the evening session. Florida 2023 signers Michaela Mattes, Grace Rainey, Amadeusz Knop, Caleb Maldari and Josh Parent all joined on Thursday. Mattes finished third in the 400-meter freestyle, the best finish of the Gators incoming signing class. Final: 400 meters free

Katie Ledecky just beat Summer McIntosh to set a championship record with a 3:59.71 to finish on top of the podium. The Gators volunteer coach is now two-on-two after clinching victory in the 800-meter free last night. Jack Mitchell and Alfonso Mestre battled in the top-3, with Mestre second at 3:49.63 and Mitchell just behind at 3:49.65 for third. In the B final Eric Brown finished second in 3:54.69, while Oscar Lindholm hit the wall in 3:57.07 for fifth place. 200m IM

Zoe Dixon shaved more than two seconds off her preliminary time and swam a 2:14.37 to finish third. Mark Szaranek recorded a top-five finish and clocked a 2:02.57 for fifth place. 50 meters free

Joshua Liendo took second place and swam a 21.99, just 0.07 seconds behind first. by Alberto Mestre time of 22.26 put him in sixth place. Preparations: 400 meters free:

Katie Ledecky to no surprise, finished first in 4:02.51 and advanced to the A-final alongside 2023 signer Michaela Mattes, who took third. Jack Mitchell (5th) and Alfonso Mestre (7th) qualified for the A-final while Eric Brown and Oscar Lindholm finished 12th and 15th respectively to earn B-final bids. 2023 signer Amadeusz Knop earned an appearance in the C-final. 200m IM:

freshman Zoe Dixon continued her impressive stretch, finishing fourth in 2:16.59 to qualify for the A-final. Former Gator Mark Szaranek hit the wall in 2:03.05 to finish seventh and secure a spot in the A Final, while 2023 Signee Caleb Maldari earned a B Final. 50 meters free

Florida finished with two in the top five, so Joshua Liendo was third at 22.23, just ahead Albert Master fifth with a 22.40. Eric Freise clocked a time of 22.35 and finished 32nd. FOLLOW THE GATORS SOCIAL:Twitter|Facebook|Instagram

