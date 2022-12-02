St. James rallies, wins first championship





AUBURN St. James had a slow start at the Alabama high school AHSAA Super 7 3A state championship. But it would outscore Piemonte 35-8 in the second half to win the program’s first state title 45-28 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Thursday afternoon. St. James (13-2) was 20-10 behind defending champion Piemonte (12-3) at halftime, but St. James immediately set the tone for the second half after the break. St. James’ Ethan Beard forced Max Hanson to fumble on the second half kickoff and his teammate Cole Anderson recovered it. Trojan quarterback KJ Jackson threw a 21-yard touchdown to Clint Houser two plays later. Jackson and his receivers were just getting started. The three-star junior quarterback threw four more touchdowns. He passed 10-of-15 for 351 yards and five touchdowns with one interception. Beard finished with four receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a demoralizing 93-yard play on a messy St. James kick return. Houser had three receptions for 91 yards and two touchdowns. SUPER 7 RECRUITS:Alabama high school football Super 7: How top recruits performed at AHSAA state championships LAKE:Alabama High School Football: Sample Capsules for AHSAA Super 7 State Title Games LAKE:Experienced offensive line has St. James football in the first-ever AHSAA Super 7 Piedmontese quarterback Jack Hayes, the AHSAA all-time leader in total and passing touchdowns, finished with 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns, and he completed 6 of 26 passes for 80 yards. Piedmont recovered from a 23-point halftime deficit in last season’s state championship. But Piedmont couldn’t move or stop the ball enough against St. James as it lost the lead on a 48-yard touchdown reception by Ziggy Holloway in the third quarter. St. James routinely beat Piedmont over the top on well-placed pitches from Jackson, who received scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and Penn State. St. James never got past the quarterfinals this season. Trojans coach Jimmy Perry is 1-1 in the state finals after his Lee Montgomery team lost in the 1999 6A Championship. LAKE:AHSAA Football: Piedmont’s experience, tough schedule outside of the region fuels another playoff run Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com/story/sports/high-school/2022/12/01/alabama-high-school-football-piedmont-st-james-score-ahsaa-super-7/69681183007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos