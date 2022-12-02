Australian hockey receives $135 million from WA for new facilities and player welfare | Hockey

Australian hockey has received one of the largest investments in Olympic sporting history as Western Australia pledges more than $135 million to a new world-leading facility and player welfare.

WA governments have surpassed bids from four other states to house the 2025-2035 high-performance sports center.

Hockey Australia CEO David Pryles said the center would become the best hockey facility in the world.

In addition to the $135 million in capital investment for the performance center, additional millions will be allocated to ensure the well-being of players.

An athlete travel allowance program will allow players to stay connected with family and friends outside of Perth, and a second full-time health and wellness manager will be hired.

The pledge comes two years after the national women’s program was rocked by allegations the players’ union described as toxic culture and bullying. An independent assessment started at the end of 2020.

The organization pledged to rebuild the entire elite program according to recommendations, including to better balance the demands of the high-performance program and life outside of hockey.

Pryles said we own those recommendations.

The investments will focus on improving the player experience and ensuring that players don’t have to worry about things off the field, Pryles said.

The new center includes two world-class outdoor courts, an indoor court, gym and recovery facilities, and new locker rooms, as well as a function center and administrative facilities.

The hockey facility will be for the wider hockey community as well as the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.

Pryles said it will cover all athletes’ needs from the time they show up to train until they go home. This is a larger investment than most AFL club facilities.

We’ve been really lucky that it’s putting hockey on the map not just in Australia, but globally in Australia, he said.

The state government’s investment through Hockey WA dwarfs the $15 million deal the Victorian government made to become the sponsor of Netball Australia for four and a half years after the withdrawal of Hancock Prospectings.

Field hockey is one of Australia’s most successful team sports with the male Kookaburras ranked No. 1 in the world and the female Hockey Rose ranked No. 3.

WA has been home to both programs since 1984, but with the deal set to expire in 2024, Pryles said the final round has proved to be the most competitive, thorough and independent bidding process in Hockey Australia’s history.

Expressions were open to all eight hockey associations with five bids reduced to three from the ACT, Victoria and WA, leaving the Hockey Australia board with a very difficult decision, Pryles said.

Hockey Australia chairman Ross Sudano said WA’s successful bid will build on both teams’ recent successes.

Our athletes are already performing at a high level with the recent men’s Olympic silver medal, seventh consecutive gold at the Commonwealth Games, women’s silver at the Commonwealth Games and bronze medal at the FIH Women’s World Cup and the Hockey Rose finalist are in the team of the year category for the 2022 [Australian Institute of Sport] sports achievement awards, Sudano said.

Pryles said: We want to keep growing. The Kookaburras and the Hockey Rose are the most iconic names in Australian sport. Everyone watches them at the Commonwealth and Olympic games. We just want them to watch more often.