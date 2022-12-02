Body language expert describes Meghan Markle’s appearance in new video as ‘weird’ and a ‘joke’





The Invictus Games released a promotional video ahead of the 2023 event, and the ad features a cameo from Games founder Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. However, a body language expert who analyzed the video found the Duchess’s appearance “strange.” Here’s what Judi James commented on the video, plus what other royal viewers think of another trailer the Sussexes dropped for their Netflix documentary. Meghan Markle attends day two of the Invictus Games in Zuiderpark| Samir Hussein/WireImage Expert says Meghan ‘doesn’t do sports’ and the cameo is ‘strange’ James spoke Emphatically after analyzing the A house of respect Invictus Games promotional ad and said she doesn’t understand why Meghan is in it, concluding it’s a “joke” had to be. Much of the joke in this dramatic, monochromatic promo is that Meghan really doesn’t play sports, at least not as part of her public profile, making her rather knowing nod to Harry at the end look ironic, James claimed, adding: a rather odd cameo appearance during this ad for Harry’s Invictus Games. Table tennis is made to look like some kind of combative sport in an arena that suggests boxing rather than ping pong balls. It’s clear that the Invictus teams are playing full-on, quick fur, and Harry’s smug smile seems to be wiped off his face pretty quickly, which is nice. “But then Meghan pops up in a rather disjointed clip as if offering to take him in a game and presumably getting a little cheer from the audience for the sudden appearance,” noted James. “The cheeky comedic stuff clearly plays to what Harry sees as his strengths, but after the sportsmen and women become the stars of the show, the focus seems to all end on Meghan.” *{padding:0;margin:0;overflow:hidden}html,body{height:100%}img,span{position:absolute;width:100%;top:0;bottom:0;margin:auto}span{ height:1.5em;text-align:center;font:48px/1.5 sans-serif;color:white;text-shadow:0 0 0.5em black} The teaser trailer opens with a voice asking: “Why do you want to make this documentary?” Black and white shots then quickly flash before Meghan is seen crying as Harry throws his head back in fear, leaving their fans with many questions. But everyone will have to wait for answers until December 8 when the show is available for streaming. RELATED: Prince Harry’s own biographer says interview Duke and Meghan get an award for was filled with more than 30 lies Royal viewers point out what these videos have in common Several royal viewers weighed in on what they thought after the Netflix trailer was released and the timing of its release. At just the right time, Harry and Meghan are dropping their victimhood fest trailer on Netflix, GB News Host Dan Wootton wrote via Twitter. Shameless. Meghan has already destroyed the Markles. Now Harry is trying to destroy the Windsors. Small mercy that the late queen doesn’t have to go through this. And TalkTV host Julia Hartley-Brewer tweeted that the Duke and Duchess are Victims Extraordinaire alongside a dazzling emoji. One of the Sussexes’ longtime critics, Piers Morgan, also expressed his views Twitter and noted the same as many other royal viewers when he pointed out that the videos were released at the start of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ trip to the US. Imagine chatting about privacy and then doing a reality series about your private life? Morgan said, adding, “Then imagine preaching compassion while destroying your family again?” Then imagine releasing the 1st trailer on purpose to ruin your brother’s big trip to America? Disgusting hypocrites. Showbiz Cheat Sheet recognizes that circumstances and cultures can influence body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

