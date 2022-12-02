Neverman’s 200 IM Record Highlights Minnesota Invite Thursday





MINNEAPOLIS Junior Emperor Neverman broke a school record for the second consecutive night to mark day two of the Minnesota Invite for Minnesota. Juniorbroke a school record for the second consecutive night to mark day two of the Minnesota Invite for Minnesota. One night after being part of the 800 free relay that broke a 13-year school record, Neverman did it himself Thursday when he knocked down the program record in the 200 IM. A native of Green Bay, Wis., Neverman finished third overall in the 200 IM with a time of 1:43.91, becoming the first ever Gopher to break the 1:44 mark in the event. Neverman’s splits were 22.56 in the fly, 26.51 in the back, 30.01 in the chest and 24.83 in the freestyle. The previous record was held by Jakub Maly, who swam the event in 1:44.53 at the 2016 NCAAs. Neverman’s performance put the exclamation mark on a day when the Gophers recorded 16 NCAA ‘B’ cuts, as well as 26 personal bests. The 200 IM proved to be a top game for the Golden Gophers. In addition to the performance of Neverman, sophomore Chris Morris (1:46.17, seventh place) and freshman Alberto Hernandez (1:46.38, ninth) both earned NCAA ‘B’ cuts and personal bests, while on the women’s side junior Megan Van Berkom achieved a sixth-place finish as she lowered her provisional mark to 1:57.00. The women’s 50 free also saw multiple “B” cuts for Minnesota as a sophomore Hannah Cornish was fourth at 22.48, while senior Maggie top was eighth at 22.70. The same can be said for the men’s 500 free, as sophomore Bar Soloveychi’s time of 4:15.66 earned ninth place and a “B” cut, while junior Chris Nagy was right behind him in 10th place at 4:20.25. In diving, fifth year senior Joy Zhu remained undefeated on the 3-meter board this year, as she finished first in both the prelims (331.05) and the final (340.25). The prelims also saw ‘B’ cuts for fifth-year seniors Olivia Bloomer in the 50 free (22.71) and Van Berkom in the 500 free (4:46.60). Action continues tomorrow on day three of the Minnesota Invite with prelims starting at 10am, dives at approximately 1pm and finals starting at 6pm. Scheduled for Friday is the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 1 meter dive for women and 3 meter dive for men. Final B Cuts

Hannah Cornish – 50 free

Alberto Hernandez – 200 IM

Chris Morris – 200 im

Chris Nagy – 500 free

Emperor Neverman – 200 im

Bar Soloveychik – 500 free

Maggie top – 50 free

Megan Van Berkom – 200 im Final PRs

Rachel Butler – 500 free

Alberto Hernandez – 200 IM

Chris Morris – 200 im

Chris Nagy – 500 free

Emperor Neverman – 200 im

Maeve O’Driscoll – 50 free

Ella Smith – 500 free

Ava Yablonski – 50 free Prelims B Cuts

Olivia Bloomer – 50 free

Hannah Cornish – 50 free

Chris Morris – 200 im

Emperor Neverman – 200 im

Bar Soloveychik – 500 free

Maggie top – 50 free

Megan Van Berkom – 500 free, 200 IM Prelims PRs

Rachel Butler – 500 free

Alberto Hernandez – 200 IM

Josh Johnston – 200 im

Indie Youngman – 200 im

Luke Leonidas – 200 im

Tommy McCarthy – 50 free

Matt McDonald – 50 free

Chris Morris – 50 free, 200 IM

Emperor Neverman – 50 free, 200 IM

Maeve O’Driscoll – 50 free

Paula Rodriguez Rivero – 500 free

Shane Rozeboom – 50 free

Yash Salunke – 50 free

Lovro Serdarevic – 50 free

Molly Urkiel – 500 free

Ava Yablonski – 50 free

