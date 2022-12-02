Marina’s Mika Ikemori ends high school tennis career with another CIF runner-up

For the second year in a row, Marina High senior Mika Ikemori advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individuals girls’ tennis singles title match.

That is no sinecure. Ikemori is the first girl tennis player in Huntington Beach Union High School District history to advance to more than one CIF title game.

However, for the second year in a row, she encountered a freshman phenomenon.

Ikemori again had to settle for second place at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center on Thursday.

Portola freshman Kenzie Nguyen was a little too strong in the title game, earning a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

The final game of her sparkling high school career was Ikemori’s first loss of the season, which Marina coach Chuck Kingman said ended by a score of 46-1.

Marina High senior Mika Ikemori, second from left, with her grandmother Myrtle, grandfather George and mother Lynn. (Matt Szabo)

It’s great, she said. Obviously, the win would have been nice, but it’s still very cool. There are so many of us who want to come here, so it’s a real honor to go all the way to the finals.

UC Davis tied Ikemori, seeded No. 4, fell to No. 3 seeded Nguyen after an upset win over top seeded Tsehay Driscoll of La Caada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, in the semifinals earlier Thursday.

The championship game looked like a nerve-wracking battle in the first set, with both players struggling to hold their serve. Nguyen served for the set at 5-4 but was broken. The Pacific Coast League champion responded and immediately broke back on Ikemori’s serve.

Nguyen was able to serve out the set at 6-5.

I felt like I had some momentum, and I just lost it, Ikemori said. It was certainly a missed opportunity, but she played well.

Nguyen, playing aggressive tennis, then opened up a 4-0 lead in the second set before Ikemori could play her first game, which she earned with a backhand winner down the line at game point.

She’s a really good player, I knew that, said Nguyen, who was undefeated as a freshman for Portola and helped the Bulldogs reach the Open Division playoffs. She is very skilled and talented and experienced. I knew she would break a few serves here and there, but I also knew that to win I had to break and hold too.

After the first set I got into a kind of groove. I knew what had to be done, and I just had to do it.

Marina Highs Mika Ikemori returns a shot Wednesday during the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center in Claremont. (James Carbone)

Ikemori reached the final after winning a thrilling 150-minute match against one of her best tennis friends, Driscoll, who is on his way to Princeton.

The third set started with four consecutive service breaks. But, from 2-2, Ikemori won the last four games to secure the win.

I think she was tired, Ikemori said. It was such a long game. Mentally I was like, Mika, you have to dial in and stay focused. I didn’t run out of steam; I kept running for every ball and persevered. I tried to extend the points and I think that’s what got me the win.

After the final, Ikemori posed for photos with Marina coaches and her family. Her mother Lynn and grandparents Myrtle and George were there to support her throughout the tournament.

Ikemori said her grandparents take her to the practice every day as she continues to deal with an epileptic condition. She said the seizures have gotten better, although she still experiences them every day and during competitions.

I feel a lot clearer in my head, if that makes sense, she said. It used to be harder for me to collect points and see the ball. It’s getting better, it’s not so severe that it stops me from enjoying my life every day.

Another performance in the CIF final was something to enjoy.

It’s impressive in any year, Kingman said. To do it for two years is definitely pretty impressive.

Mater Deis Chloe Vu and Natalie Lynch defeated top-seeded Samantha Wang and Makaila Cheng of Arcadia in the CIF Individuals doubles title match.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.