Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire Pickups: Trevor Moore, Dylan Cozens, Spencer Knight (Week 8)

We’re in the holiday season and hopefully your fantasy clubs are in the mood. If not, the waiver wire remains absolutely necessary as it can help you lift players who can be flipped before the trade deadline.

Let’s take a look at some names worth considering for this season and maybe beyond.

*Rosters courtesy of ESPN

Watch today’s One-Timer match from FanDuel >>

NHL Fantasy Hockey Week 8 Waiver Wire Advisory

Trevor Moore (LW, RW–LA) 15.3% rostered

The Kings’ Trevor Moore has made a fine contribution to all categories while skating one of the more underrated lines in the NHL.

While skating alongside Philip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson on the Kings’ second line, Moore has racked up a healthy six goals and 16 points in 25 games. Moore is not an elite points producer, but he contributes elsewhere, particularly on shots on target.

Indeed, Moore landed a whopping 77 shots in those 25 games, averaging 3.08 shots per game. He’s also a plus-three on the season as he racks up four power play points. If your league counts hits, he has delivered no less than 30 in 25 games.

Moore has cooled off a bit lately, but he’s on the verge of moving forward. With just six goals in 77 shots, his shooting percentage of just 7.8% is low for any striker. Despite a 9.1% career rating, I would expect Moore to find the back of the net going forward.

Of course, many players can rack up more points than the little 27-year-old. However, Moore’s shot volume is well above average, and he contributes enough in other peripheral categories and is below average in none of them. This is why he averages a quality 17:58 ice time per game, more than two minutes faster than last season.

If you have a need for either wing, check out Moore if you’re looking for shots and points.

Jordan Eberle (LW, RW – SEA)12.8% rostered

If points are most important, then Eberle is a player who can help now.

You don’t see many, if any, players hovering around a point-per-game mark at less than 13%, but that’s the case with Eberle, as he’s scored six goals and 21 points in 22 games, while holding six power- added scores. play points to his ledger. On a surprisingly strong Kraken club, he also doesn’t hurt in the plus-minus category with a plus-three sign on his ledger.

Eberle won’t give you many shots or hits with 45 and 11 of those respectively. However, he skates on par with two very talented youngsters in Matty Beniers (second overall pick in 2021) and Jared McCann (first round pick in 2014). The Kraken has spread their power play groups fairly evenly from a staffing point of view. Still, Eberle’s six man advantage points are enough to expect consistent production at the league’s eighth man advantage (26%).

He’s not a fantasy beast by any means, but with a solid production in goals, assists, power play points, and plus-minus, you could do a lot worse than Eberle in the open market.

Spencer Knight (G – FLA)47.3% rostered

It was difficult to schedule Spencer Knight given the amount of money Sergei Bobrovsky makes ($10 million a year). That type of contract has given Bobrovsky a huge belt despite hugely disappointing results during his Panthers tenure.

That said, Knight is finally starting to eat his lunch regularly. Knight has started seven of the last 10 games, and it will be eight of 11, as he will start Wednesday’s game in Vancouver. Knight has posted a solid 2.74 GAA and .914 Sv% in 12 appearances, and while it’s not spectacular, it’s a huge improvement over Bobrovsky.

Two-time Vezina-winning Bobrovsky owns a rotten 3.84 GAA and .878 Sv% in 12 appearances on the season. His -9.62 goals saved above average 64th place out of 67 qualified netminders in that division, according to Hockey Reference. Knight sits 19th of those 67 netminders.

Unlike last season, the Panthers can’t afford to give Bobrovsky a long line. It’s early, just 23 games into their season, but the Panthers are on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in. They’re in a bloc of clubs within a handful of points of a playoff spot, but that’s not a positive thing. They will have to fight their way into the playoffs – a far cry from last season – and can’t afford to have a goaltender with a .887 Sv% getting the lion’s share of starts.

Given the increased workload, Knight is a quality asset at the moment and should be strongly considered in Dynasty competitions at the ripe old age of 21.

Dylan Cozens (C, LW – BUF)12% rostered

Another player with a small roster is Cozens, but it seems that the fantasy world hasn’t fully grasped his production this season.

In 23 games, the young star has amassed eight goals and 18 points, while firing an impressive 62 shots on target. In leagues with 10 teams or deeper, his shot count should be among the highest on the distance cable (while Moore’s should be the highest). If you need shots and points, Cozens makes a lot of sense.

The Sabers’ second line is one of the youngest in the league. The 21-year-old Cozens skates between Jack Quinn (21) and JJ Peterka (20). That said, that trio has been pretty solid lately, especially Cozens, who has scored four goals and six points in his last five games.

He’s only scored three power play points this season, but as long as he skates with Tage Thompson, Rasmus Dahlin, and Jeff Skinner on the Sabres top unit, he should see an increase in man advantage points.

We are witnessing a young player coming into his own on this hot streak, and now should be the time to consider adding the seventh overall pick of 2019 should there be an opening in your lineup.

See daily consensus odds from all the major sportsbooks for the NHL on BettingPros >>_