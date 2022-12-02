Lue happy with President’s Trophy Tourney





Mark Phillips (right), winner of the Men’s Open category, receives his trophy from Suzette Wythe (center) of Optical Solutions International Limited at the award ceremony of the JTTA President’s Trophy Table Tennis Tournament at GC Foster College on Saturday, November 26. 2022. At left is JTTA President Andrew Lue. Jamaica Andrew Lue, President of the Table Tennis Association (JTTA), says the just concluded inaugural staging of the JTTA President’s Trophy Table Tennis Tournament was a huge success in the development of both the sport and its players. The one-day tournament, in which 184 participants took part, was held Saturday at the GC Foster College of Physical Education and Sport. “The JTTA’s goals in organizing the inaugural President’s Trophy Tournament were to give players the opportunity to increase their ranking points and demonstrate their skills in a highly competitive arena,” Lue told the Jamaican observer. “The tournament was a success and the support was huge. We are already planning for the next event early next year. Mark Phillips and Tsenaye Lewis capitalized on the absence of national champions Kane Watson and Solesha Young to win their first open singles titles this year. Lewis also won the U19 Girls’ Championship. Ajani Spencer was the other player to win two events, winning the U11 and U13 Boys titles. Tsenaye Lewis defeated Gianna Lewis 4-0 to take the Women’s Open title, while in the Men’s Open category; Phillips beat Rudolph Sinclair 4-1 to take the crown. Tsenaye had previously defeated Gianna 3–0 in the under-19 girls category to claim a double title. Joel Bulter won the boys’ equivalent after Gari Whythe was injured. Spencer’s double success came in the under-11 boys category after beating Anthony Bird 3-0 in the final and in the under-13 boys category after beating Nathan Douglas 3-0. The girls under 11 category was won by Kira Scott who defeated Christina Royes 3-0, and Keeara Whyte defeated Kira Scott 3-0 to win the girls under 13 title. In the under-15 girls’ category, Kayan Denton beat Karicia Peterkin 3-0 to take the crown, while Joel Lamn won the boys’ equivalent after Gari Whythe retired injured. Akindele Adeniyi defeated Joel Bulter 4-0 to take the B Open title.

