Volleyball sweeps ball record in NCAA first round





More crowded Box Score (PDF)| Highlights MILWAUKEE Marquette University’s fourth-seeded and No. 16 women’s volleyball team won Ball State (25-20, 25-17, 25-17) in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship Thursday night at the Al McGuire Center. . “I thought it was a very balanced effort tonight,” MU head coach said Ryan Theis said. “I thought Yadhi (Anchante) split it very evenly, ranging from 12 to 23 tries. I think we had five players within five tries of each other. When we’re balanced like that, it becomes difficult to defend. those are If I control the ball well enough, I think we can be a handful.” The Golden Eagles (28-3) hit .369, led by All-BIG EAST roster Carsen Murray , who had a match-high 12 kills and batted .478. Fellow middle hitter Hattie Bray contributed eight kills on 12 flawless swings (.667), while Ella Foti and Aubrey Hamilton each had nine kills. free Carly Skrabak chipped in a team-high 13 digs and a match-best three service aces for the Golden Eagles, who had a total of nine aces in the sweep. Marquette pulled away from a tight start in the first set for the 25-20 victory and trailed just once in the game on the No. 2 first run of the set. The Golden Eagles batted between .364 and .375 in all three frames. Middle blocker Marie Plitt and outside hitter Cait Snyder ran the Cardinals (24-9) and combined for 20 of the team’s 33 kills. Senior libero Maggie Huber posted a match-high 14 digs for Ball State. REMARKABLE: Marquette is 1-1 all-time against Ball State. The only previous game was a sweep by the Cardinals in 1990 on the Eastern Michigan Quad.

The Golden Eagles have now tied the program record for overall wins set in both 2018 and 2019.

The MU women’s volleyball program joined NCAA Division I for the 1986 campaign and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2011. Since then, the Golden Eagles have played 11 of the last 12 tournaments, with their only absence coming in the spring of 2021 due to a reduced field.

Overall, MU is 7-10 all-time in NCAA tournament play with six trips to the second round and one trip to the regional semifinals in 2018.

The Golden Eagles have won six first-round games and their lone second-round victory was a sweep of Cincinnati at the Al McGuire Center on December 1, 2018.

In 2021 NCAA first round action, Marquette fell to Dayton, 3-1 in West Lafayette, Indiana at Holloway Gymnasium on Purdue’s campus.

Ball State entered the NCAAs after a five-set loss to Bowling Green in the Mid-American Conference title game after winning its second straight regular season title with a 15–3 record.

The Cardinals are 11-7 at home this season, beating Oklahoma and Alabama in non-conference play, as they fell to Mississippi State and then-No. 10 Purdue.

The Cardinals have made three NCAA appearances in the past four years under MAC Coach of the Year Kelli Miller Phillips, making their 11th overall appearance.

BSU is 3-11 in NCAA tournament play, beating Michigan in the first round last season.

The Golden Eagles earned a big place in the BIG EAST Conference, hosting games for the second time and first since 2018.

The Golden Eagles clinched their second BIG EAST regular season title in as many years, falling 3-2 to Creighton in the conference tournament title game last Saturday.

The Golden Eagles entered the NCAA Tournament sixth in NCAA Division I with a .293 batting percentage, seventh nationally in kills per set (14.52), and ninth in assists per frame (13.43).

Carsen Murray entered the weekend third national at bat percentage at .442.

entered the weekend third national at bat percentage at .442. Fifth-seeded and No. 13 Georgia Tech won Wright State in the other pre-game first-round game against MU. NEXT ONE: No. No. 16 Marquette and No. 13 Georgia Tech (7/21) meet in the NCAA Second Round at 6 p.m. CT at the Al McGuire Center on Friday. Single session general admission tickets ($6) can be purchased online or by calling the Marquette Ticket Office at 414-288-4668. If you have any questions, please call or email [email protected]

